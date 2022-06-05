South Side Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The American comedy series South Side Season 3 is not confirmed yet, but We can expect Season 3 of “south side” can be announced soon.

Since there is a massive chance of announcing the next season of the comedy series “South Side.” The fans are waiting for the comedy series Southside season 3 to make us laugh again.

South Side Season 3 Release Date

This series has a pair of recent community college graduates who try to become entrepreneurs in the South Side of Chicago.

The show has comedy and a story, unlike the other comedy shows.

Brief about the “south side”:

The fans are waiting for the comedy series “Southside” to back with season 3 to make us laugh again. The series 2nd season was also available n HBO max, which made the series an HBO max original from a “comedy central” show.

And the fans loved got the show; even the cast got so much love and a great response from the audience by receiving 7.9/10 on IMDb, which is considered outstanding.

The comedy show” south side” already has its two big seasons with 20 episodes {10 episodes each} every episode of 22 minutes and a good no. of satisfied streamers.

Also, the “south side” season two got a positive response from the watchers with high ratings, so it is also believed that next season will also be a blast.

This show, “south side,” was made under many entertainment groups. Companies like Emerald Street, The Riddle Entertainment Group, Jax Media, Comedy Partners, MTV Entertainment Studios, and ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks distributed it.

Southside Season 3 Cast

Here is a list of cast names who are expected if the show arrives;

Sultan Salahuddin as Simon Jame, Kareme Young as Kareme Odom, Quincy Young as Quincy Odom, Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight, Zuri Salahuddin as Stacy, Diallo Riddle as Allen Gayle, Nefetari Spencer as Keisha, Will A. Miles as Jay-Ma, Lanre Idowu as Greg the Marine.

Edward Williams III as Travis, Aaron J. Hart as Aaron, Lauren Cohn as Lauren Cohn, Rashawn Nadine Scott as Kitty Goodnight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Michael – Shaw – Owens, Michael Brunlieb as Chase Novak, Ronald L. Conner as Bluto, Antoine McKay as Uncle Spike, John Judd as Culpepper, Danny Socorro Martinez as Officer Martine, Lil Rel Howery as Bishop, Hayley C. Alexander as Nina

So these were some of the cast names who are expected to act in season 3.

More information about the show:

The hit 2nd season of the series South Side includes ten episodes with their title.

Treat Yourself Ambulance, The Election, Turner’s and Brenda’s Day Off Life of an Ottoman, Chicago’s #1 Party Promoter, Face Your Fears, Tornado, 10 Fewer Minutes Sarcophacouch.

The main credits of directing, writing, and producing this American comedy series” belong to Michael blieden , but more writers and directors are there.

, but more writers and directors are there. The writers of the comedy series are:

Alisha Cowan, Langston Kerman, Bashir Salahuddin, Will A. Miles, Diallo Riddle, Chandra Russell, Sultan Salahuddin, Bennett Walsh, Rashida Olayiwola, Zuri Salahuddin.

The directors of the show after Michael blieden are:

Diallo Riddle, Ismail Salahuddin, and Bashir Salahuddin.

So that was all we had to share about the comedy series” south side,” maybe there is no update on season3 yet, but we hope to get a piece of news about South Side Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot. We promise to come back with a new update about this web series (if any).