What Time Does Dollar Tree Close:

Unfortunately, there is no universal Dollar Tree store closing time. Each location may have different hours of operation set by the manager on duty, but most sites are open for extended hours every day.

Monday through Saturday, most stores are open from 8 am to 9 pm, though some locations in small towns may be available only until 6 or 7 pm..in large metro areas, stores are often open 24/7, including all holidays and Sundays when smaller neighborhood locations may also see extended hours according to your site.

Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, but major retailers may be open in the later afternoon, and all stores must close at 7 pm on New Year’s Eve.

What time does the dollar tree close on Christmas eve:

Most Dollar Tree stores will close at 6:00 pm on Christmas Eve. However, times may vary by location, so checking with your local store before heading out is best. Many other retailers will also have shortened hours on Christmas Eve, so be sure to check their schedules as well.

What time does the dollar tree close on Christmas eve 2017:

Most Dollar Tree stores will close at 6:00 pm on Christmas Eve. However, times may vary by location, so checking with your local store before heading out is best.

What time does the dollar tree close on new year’s eve:

Most Dollar Tree stores will close at 6:00 pm on New Year’s Eve. However, times may vary by location, so checking with your local store before heading out is best. Many other retailers will also have shortened hours on New Year’s Eve, so be sure to check their schedules as well.

