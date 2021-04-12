Hideaki Anno classifies Evangelion as a robot anime

As EvaWiki explains, EVA o Evangelions are often confused with giant robots, but already in episode 02, Evangelion Unit-01 is seen without his helmet, revealing that the EVAs are clearly not robots, but cyborgs, living creatures with mechanical components incorporated into their bodies.

However the creador Hideaki Year you are here to offer your opinion which seems to negate all of the above. The Truth News reminds you that Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is a huge hit in Japan, where it has earned 7.42 billion yen ($ 67.7 million) in its first three weeks.

The film has already surpassed Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, which made 5.3 billion yen at the Japanese box office. The film also established a record in Japan for IMAX earnings of the opening day.

Screenshot: Oricon @YouTube

During a recent press conference, Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno spoke about the film’s box office success with Megumi Ogata, the voice of Shinji Ikari. He explained that Makoto Shinkai and Studio Ghibli’s anime roles are expected to earn more than 10 billion yen. These are movies with great appeal.

What does Hideaki Anno think about Evangelion?

“Evangelion is a robot anime,” Anno said. His revelation surprised even Ogata, who exclaimed, “Ah, was it a robot anime?” Continuing, Anno said, “Among robot anime, Gundam is famous, but even Gundam does not reach 10 billion yen.”

“I’m really grateful that with a niche robot anime like this we can target 10 billion yen,” added the Evangelion creator. This announcement has surprised fans, and so far, the anime debate does not end on social media.

In Japanese, the official description for an Eva unit is Hanyou Hitagata Kessen Heiki Evangelion, which is sometimes translated as “Evangelion Universal Humanoid Fighting Machine”. Studio Gainax, the original studio behind the anime, didn’t have the same opinion as Hideaki Anno. What do you think of this reveal?

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!