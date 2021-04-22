‘Without limits’: Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte will be Magallanes and Elcano in the ambitious historical series of RTVE and Amazon

Amazon Prime Video and RTVE have announced this Thursday the main cast of one of the most ambitious productions They have in their hands: ‘Limitless’ has found the actors who will give life to those responsible for the great expedition that went around the world for the first time in a series that commemorates the 5th centenary of the feat.

Rodrigo Santoro (‘Westworld’) and Alvaro Morte (‘The paper house’) will be in charge of embodying Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano in this four-episode miniseries that will feature the script by Patxi Amezcua (‘Disappeared’) and the direction of Simon West (‘Con Air’).

They are not the only cast members to be announced, as the main cast will be completed by Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrián Lastra, Carlos Cuevas, Pepón Nieto, Raúl Tejón, Gonçalo Diniz, Manuel Morón and Bárbara Goenaga.

500 years of the expedition

Although no release date has been announced, the filming of ‘Limitless’ It will start next Monday, April 26, in different locations in the Basque Country and Navarra and then go on to shoot the maritime sequences in the Dominican Republic. For production, the Victoria and Trinidad ships will be rebuilt and the replica of the Nao Victoria will be used, the only ship to return to port.

With ‘Limitless’ we are promised a drama full of adventures with this almost impossible mission in which 239 sailors embarked. It is not the first collaboration between RTVE and Amazon, not even in the historical genre, and last year we could see the remarkable ‘Inés del Alma Mía’, starring Elena Rivera.