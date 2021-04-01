The Attack of the Giants 4 ends with a cliffhanger, where to start reading the manga?

The fourth season of The Attack of the Giants ended with a sensational twist and unfortunately, before seeing the conclusion of the anime we will have to wait for the winter of 2022. With more than a year to separate us from episode 17, it is legitimate to wonder : is it worth recovering the manga? And if so, where to start? Let’s be clear.

Episode 16 of The Attack of the Giants 4 adapts chapters 115 and 116 of the manga, entitled respectively “Support” and “Created” and forming part of Volume 29. Chapter 115, however, has been almost entirely cut from MAPPAprobably as a matter of pacing. The deleted scenes will certainly be shown in the second part of the season and reveal in detail the fate of Levi and Zeke after the explosion of the thundering spear. The rest of the season was almost completely a 1: 1 transposition, so if you want to continue reading it will be enough to pick up from the beginning of chapter 115.

As for the quality of the work, Isayama’s designs have improved a lot since 2012, and some plates are objectively impossible for the anime to reproduce. Overall, the MAPPA series remains the best way to experience the last part of the tale, especially due to the exceptional music of Kohta Yamamoto and the exceptional work done by the cast of voice actors, but in case you just can’t resist not you have to worry, as the manga is of exceptional quality.

We remind you that The Attack of the Giants will end on April 9 with the publication of chapter 139, and that the series is distributed in Italy by Planet Manga. For the moment 32 volumes out of 33 are available, with the next one coming out close to the summer season.