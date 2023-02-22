With Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you love love, With Love is indeed the show for you. With all of the love inside it, that may have been a little hard to say, but that’s what this exhibition is all about.

Since the first season of Love came out on December 17, 2021, over a year has passed, and everyone is wondering if there will be a second season and, if so, what will happen in it. Even though we don’t know much about a possible second season of With Love, we’re going to assist you in any way we can.

We have adored the Diaz family and everyone around them exactly as much as you possess, so we are more than happy to talk with any information about With Love Season 2 since this tv series has filled everyone’s hearts with love, laughter, or even a few tears.

With Love is indeed an American romance and comedy show made for Amazon Prime by Gloria Calderón Kellett. The show is made by Meera Menon, Pixie Wespiser, and Gloria Calderon Kellet, who all work together. GloNation, Big Indie, as well as Amazon Studios, are indeed the companies that make the show.

With Love is indeed a story about the Diaz family. Lily and Jorge, two of the Diaz kids, are on a quest to find out what they love and are good at. They want to find out what their life’s purpose is.

During some of the most important days of the year, like Christmas Eve, Fresh Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the 4th of July, and Day of the Dead, they meet the strangest people.

With Love is a popular American TV show made by Gloria CalderónKellett and produced by Pixie Wespiser. The first episode of the show with Love came out on Dec. 17, 2021. And there are five episodes in the first period of With Love, which will be accessible on Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of the TV show with Love will be the office be made. If you want to learn more, you can read this article.

We finally heard the wonderful news that there will be a second season of With Love. Now everyone is waiting to see when it comes. This month, that’s not going to happen. If we’re being honest, we never thought Season 2 of With Love would come out in April 2022. Even though that was true, we still hoped for a miracle.

The show isn’t on Prime Video’s list of new shows coming out in April. There were times when not everything was included and there were surprise releases all through the month, but that won’t happen with this rom-com series.

At the end of the first season, viewers were brought back to Nochebuena, which happened a year after the episode. While everyone was going to celebrate the holiday, Marta showed Gladys as well as Beatriz an engagement ring Helen found on the floor.

They watched Santiago as well as Lily, Sol, and Miles, as well as Henry and Jorge, and wondered which pair would soon get engaged.

From this cliffhanger, Season 2 will select up and continue following one of the couples as they get ready for their wedding, but we don’t know which couple it will be yet. There will be six episodes in the season, and each one will take place on a different day before the wedding.

With Love Season 2 Release Date

Considering that we just found out that Love will be back for a second season. It’s not likely that the season will come out in late 2022. But we know for sure that the first season will come out during the summer of 2023.

It isn’t known how many episodes the new series will have. It is thought to be 6, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Season 2 is likely going to include 5 episodes that last 45 to 60 mins each, just like season 1.

With Love Season 2 Cast

For season 2, the majority of the cast will be reprising their roles. The main characters in the show will be;

Emeraude Toubia plays Lily Diaz

Mark Indelicato plays Jorge Diaz Jr., Lily’s brother

Benito Martinez plays Jorge Diaz Sr., father of Diaz siblings.

Constance Marie plays Beatriz Diaz, Jorge Sr.’s wife and the mother of Diaz’s siblings.

Isis King plays Sol Perez, the Diaz siblings’ maternal cousin.

Vincent Rodriguez III plays Henry, Jorge’s boyfriend

Rome Flynn plays Santiago Zayas

Desmond Chiam plays Nick Zhao, Jorge’s best friend

Todd Grinnell plays Miles Murphy, Sol’s love interest, who is a plastic surgeon.

On the other hand, these were the roles of the supporting characters:

Andre Royo plays the role of Laz Zayas, Santiago’s father.

Renée Victor plays the role of Marta Delgado, the Diaz siblings, and Sol’s grandmother

Pepe Serna plays the role of Luis Delgado, Marta’s husband

Gloria Calderón Kellett plays the role of Gladys Delgado, Beatriz’s sister, and the Diaz siblings’ maternal aunt

With Love Season 2 Trailer

As of right now, is there no official teaser for Season 2 of With Love, but we hope one will come out in the next few months. If this preview is any indication of the one for season 1, we’re expecting a few laughs and can’t wait to see what Lily as well as her family are up to in season 2 of With Love.

But if you want to know which pair gets engaged, you have to queue until the show comes out!

With Love Season 2 Plot

Before we talk about what might happen in Season 2 of With Love, let’s talk about the ending of Season 1. It was Christmas again, and everything was happy.

Henry and Jorge had moved back to Portland and were living their best lives. Lily and Santiago continued to be together, as well as Charlie spent Christmas with Sol and Miles, and the whole Diaz family, so it was clear that they were also doing great.

Now, the wedding ring was a big surprise. No one knows who it relates to, but the first episode of Season 2 of With Love will get someone engaged, or at least that’s what we hope will happen. We’re betting on Sol and Miles, but you’re welcome to tell us in the remarks who you think will get engaged at the end of Season 2 of With Love.

Other than an engagement or even a possible wedding, it’s going to be interesting to see whether the creators stick to the same pattern as that of the previous seasons, in which each ep was based on the holiday and celebration.

We know that Season 2 of With Love will have some great moments, but we also know that it will have some sad ones, and like any other show, the same stakes will indeed be higher.

Something tells us that Santiago as well as Lily won’t agree on getting married again, and Henry might be sorry he quit his big, fancy job in Los Angeles.

We don’t know what will happen to all of our favorite characters in Season 2 of With Love, but we do hope that Lily and Jorge stay in Portland together, because we need them equally as much as they need.

With Love is indeed a romantic comedy about Lily Diaz and her brother Jorge Diaz, who are both looking for true love and finding meaning in their lives during the holidays. The Diaz family gets together every year on Christmas Eve when Lily has been going through her breakup.

During the same time, Helen’s brother Jorge helps bring his girlfriend home to meet his family. During the season, we see just how Lily keeps Helen’s single life in order and how Jorge and his boyfriend grow closer.

At the end of 1, episode 5, we have seen how some members of the Diaz family had to face ghosts from their pasts.