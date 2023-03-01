Witch at Court Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Well, fans of the Korean drama TV show Witch at Court, which is also called “Do not trust her,” aren’t going to be returning for its second season.

But there’s nevertheless a small chance it could come back. I’ll tell you that it was the best TV show from 2017 to 2019. And the show is pretty cool. But why isn’t this coming back well? The show’s industry says that the second season won’t feature a substantial plot.

Even though it might take longer to make and come out than expected. So, here’s everything we know about it.

Well, people say that they thought there will be a second game even before the first season came out. There are a lot of people who like fantasy k dramas as much as I do.

Witch at Court Season 2 Release Date

People aren’t sure if the show will be back for a second season, but there isn’t much hope that it will be.

Official sources haven’t said anything about the show’s future or if it will keep going, but the producers say that it’s unlikely and hard for the show to come back because it doesn’t have much to show in another season.

On the other hand, some k-drama fans thought there might be a season 2 before the initial season came out. Even though it’s been nearly 4 years, sources as well as rumors say that the creators are still thinking about season 2 and “might” already be working on it.

If it does happen, we won’t be able to see it until at least the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, due to the lengthy time required for manufacturing and other things.

Witch at Court Season 2 Cast

The Main Cast includes:

Jung Ryeo-won as Ma Yi-Deum

Roh Jeong-out as teen Ma Yi-Deum

Lee Re as child Ma Yi-Deum

Yoon Hyun-min as Yeo JWookook

Ji Min-hyuk as young Jin-wook

Jun Kwang-ryul as Jo Gap-soo

Kim Yeo-jin as Min Ji-sook

The Supporting Cast Includes

Jun Ik-ryung as Jang Eun-jung

Choi Ri as Seo Yoo-ri

Kim Jae-hwa as Son Mi-young

Yoon Kyung-ho as Goo Seok-chan

Heo Sung-tae as Baek Sang-ho

Kim Min-seo as Heo Yoon-kyung

Baek Chul-min as Ahn Tae-kyu

Lee Il-hwa as Kwak Young-sil

Song Chae-yoon as Jang Yoo-mi

Jo Woo-ri as Jin Yeon-hee

Park Doo-shik as Kim Dong-shik

Jung In-seo as Yoon Ah-reum

Kim Kwon as Baek Min-ho

Kim Ji-eun as Chairman Ahn’s secretary

Im Kang-sung as Yoon Min-joo

Jeon Bae-soo as Oh Soo-cheol

Jung Jae-kwang as Prosecutor Yun

Witch at Court Season 2 Trailer

Witch at Court Season 2 Plot

The main plot of the show is about all the wrongs and problems that women face because of sex crimes. In this show, a prosecutor who always explains how to win a case and a new prosecutor is put together to deal with sex crime cases.

Even though they hate each other, they work together to solve all of the cases. In this Korean drama, crime is common, but putting the justice system to work to stop it is the hardest thing to do.

Every person has the right to justice, so no one should have to fight for it in normal, healthy situations. As usual, throughout legal dramas, fairness is used for personal gain, and it’s no longer about what’s right or wrong, but about making this same weaker person always lose.

A wealthy woman who is a prosecutor is put in charge of a special unit that looks into sexual crimes.

She is ferocious and outspoken, and she isn’t afraid to be using personal attacks, makes up evidence, or get witnesses to lie to win her case.

A new defendant joins the task squad, as well as the two of them have to collaborate to resolve all the cases.

The Witch at Trial is a story about how many women have been wronged because of sex crimes and other things.

In this show, a prosecutor is always talking about how to win a case, and a new prosecutor is put together to deal with sex crime cases. They work on the case together, but they don’t like each other.

In this Korean drama, crime is everywhere, but getting justice to stop it is the hardest part. Also, no one should have to fight for justice. Instead, it ought to be a freedom to which everyone is entitled.

In lawful dramas, justice is often used to help people get what they want. This means that punishment is no longer about right and wrong, instead focusing on the weak person always losing.

A wealthy woman who is a prosecutor is put in charge of a special unit that looks into sexual crimes. She is indeed not afraid to be using personal attacks, makeup evidence, or get witnesses to lie to win her case.

When a new defendant joins the task squad, the two of them are forced to work together to solve crimes. So, that’s the basic storyline, and the second part could be based on this, but it could also be about something else, with the same cast. As the guest star is a lot of fun.