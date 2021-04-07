Majo No Tabitabi arrives in Italy with Planet Manga: first Volume out in June

After announcing the release of a new edition of the Nana Fanbook, Planet Manga presented another series to be released this spring, Majo no Tabitabi. The series, which from now on we will refer to with the official Italian title “The Witch’s Travels”, it will be available for pre-order from next month and will debut in June.

The Journey of the Witch: The Journey of Elaina was born as a series of light novels written by Jogi Shiraishi and drawn by Azura, currently underway in Japan with 16 volumes published and a seventeenth to be released in July. Planet Manga will bring the manga adaptation to Italy, made by Itsuki Nanao and currently in progress with 3 volumes available. The series also received an anime adaptation in October 2020, already renewed for a second season.

As for the plot, the synopsis of The Witch’s Travels reads as follows: “Since childhood, Elaina has always been fascinated by the stories contained in her favorite book, especially the one that told the story of a traveling witch named Nike. Committed to becoming a witch in order to follow in the footsteps of her heroine, Elaina begins her journey, and so her legend begins.“.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy the first Volume? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, we greet you by leaving you to the list of the best releases of 2021 signed Planet Manga.