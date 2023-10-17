Wind Breaker Chapter 468 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

From being a standard sports manhwa, “Wind Breaker” has developed into a gripping tale that explores more complex problems relating to sports and human struggles.

Kazuma, the protagonist, is slated to be placed in a challenging situation in Chapter 457 where he will have to choose between two individuals he cares about.

The manhwa has succeeded in keeping its audience interested by delving into challenging issues and providing captivating character arcs.

Chapter 465 promises to offer excitement and advancement in the realm of bike racing as readers eagerly await the next thrilling chapter in the Wind Breaker Manhwa series.

We will give you a thorough explanation of what you can anticipate in the next chapter, as well as the release date, time, and location in this article.

The two most recent chapters of Wind Breaker have been released after a two-week hiatus. Dom finds inner peace, which is made possible by Jay, who discloses how he does it in Wind Breaker Chapter 415.

Dom has completed his most difficult assignment, but he has not yet discovered the power that his dad informed him about before he left the city. Dom needs to put in a lot of work to get stronger.

The story starts when the students assemble to comfort the injured man. The overweight man inquires about getting better after rehab. They also questioned if he would be ready to walk once more.

Dom and other students were taken aback when they saw a classmate enter the room. Dom noticed the injured man was having trouble walking and got to his feet, wondering if he would survive.

The men standing next to him stop him from falling and warn him not to use crutches while walking because it is still a burden for him. The injured man responds that he missed class and wants to prove his mobility to other classmates.

Dom goes to help Minu because he misses him and is happy to see that he is giving it his all.

Dom shouted Minu Yoon’s name, and the other pupils that hadn’t noticed him greeted him when they heard it.

The entire class is happy to see Minu again after a lengthy absence. Because he can’t handle too much affection, Minu Yoon loses his composure and nearly breaks out in tears.

The hottie who likes Minu, Shelly, and Jay also congratulate him for his return. Shelly wonders whether Minu catches them off guard.

Wind Breaker Chapter 468 Release Date

The popular Manhwa series Wind Breaker’s Chapter 468 will be released on October 29, 2023.

Wind Breaker Chapter 468 Trailer

Wind Breaker Chapter 468 Plot

With neither side holding back, Windbreaker 466 would continue off where the previous installments left off. Thus, these storylines might be followed in the most recent chapter.

Beginning their race, Owens and Vinny alternately gain the advantage.

With the stakes as high as they can get, the three versus. three race, having Owen and Vinny locking horns for the race, will be witnessed in all its grandeur and is sure to be a match to remember.

After learning about his ailment and the cause of his atypical body composition in the previous chapter, Vinny takes the medications.

Owen would employ the new equipment that had been supplied for him, giving him a minor advantage over Vinny. Any loser will have to give the winner control of their bike crew.

Since his senses haven’t yet returned to normal, Minu says he will be receiving outpatient care. He praised the students for being concerned and showing concern for him.

Minu responds that it’s a cup of noodles when the green-haired man expresses how happy he is that Minu feels his legs.

Since everyone thinks it’s over for Minu and that he cannot walk again owing to his injury, the girls behind him are happy to see him dressed in a uniform.

Yuna gives her friend a big embrace before realizing that she had given the best hug. Since Minu was hurt, Yuna has experienced a lot, yet her wish was granted. She received praise from her friends for taking care of Minu every day while he was healing.

Minu is instructed to stop gazing about and moving by Dom, who assumes that he must be fatigued. He advises having a celebration for Minu’s comeback after school.

The girls understand that Minu must not know about it because Dom has no hidden agenda because it was intended to be a surprise.

When Shelly mentions reserving a fancy hotel, Minu is ecstatic. Jay proposes visiting a soup shop.

Minu and Domu discuss having some leisure time after school. When Minu notices that the obese man behind her has changed, she inquires as to his identity. Minu is reminded that it is Dom Kang.

They discussed the delicious pig soup they frequently eat. Since Minu has come back, the other males are unsure if that Hummingbird Crew is coming back together.

There is no alcohol present because Minu is taking medicine, but they enjoy eating and drinking delicious things. Dom served as the event’s host, taking care of everything and telling timeless jokes.

The squad will face new difficulties in Chapter 450 in Wind Breaker, which is expected to be a thrilling chapter.

The main character, Jay, and his squad are preparing to meet a formidable foe, while the specifics are still unknown.

The chapter is expected to concentrate on their planning for strategy, teamwork, and tenacity in overcoming this obstacle.