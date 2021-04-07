‘The Bridgertons’: why Regé-Jean Page refused to participate in season 2 of the Netflix series

Just a few days ago we learned that Regé-Jean Page was not going to return to give life to Simon in the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’. It was not that surprising news considering how the story is handled in the original books of Julia Quinn, since even the original idea was not to have him for the new batch of episodes, since he had signed a contract for a single season. That changed after the great impact his presence had on the series, but by then it was too late for him to change his mind.

He wants to focus on the cinema

The actor himself made it clear after announcing his departure that one of the aspects that most attracted him to ‘The Bridgertons’ was that it was a one-season arc with a beginning, middle and end. However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that in January or February he received an offer to appear between three and five episodes of the second season for a salary of $ 50,000 per chapter, something that Page ruled out for several reasons.

The main one is that the actor is focusing on his career on the big screen, having already signed to be one of the protagonists of the new film adaptation of ‘Dragons and Dungeons’, whose filming will start at the end of the month and will last for quite some time. In addition, he recently completed his participation in ‘The Gray Man’, the multi-million dollar Russo Brothers film for Netflix led by Chris Evans y Ryan Gosling.

In addition, his role in the second season would be much less, something that undoubtedly also influenced when making that decision. However, the door remains open for a possible return in the third season, something that already implied the announcement of his departure with the phrase “We will miss Simon’s screen presence, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family.“. And it is that Phoebe Dynevor she will continue on board as Phoebe, so at any moment they could get Page back.