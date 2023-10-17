Shazam 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Find out the latest on the production of Shazam 3 and its cast, plot, and more right here. Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in March of 2023, continuing the Shazam franchise. Zachary Levi plays Shazam, and Asher Angel plays Billy Batson, in the sequel to DC’s 2017 film Shazam!, directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

Shazam 3

Warner Bros. and DC Films decided to make a sequel to Shazam! after the first film was a moderate success, however, the sequel has received mixed reviews and had a lackluster opening at the box office. The franchise’s future, including Shazam 3, is in question due to the delayed release of the sequel.

The events of Shazam! Fury of the Gods set up the possibility of a sequel that would continue the story of DC’s adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. However, whether or not Shazam 3 is produced is now in the hands of DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn. Here’s all we know about the film’s potential and what to expect from a Shazam! Fury of the Gods sequel.

Shazam 3 Renewal Status

Whether or not Shazam! will be the first installment of a trilogy that remains to be seen. Whether or whether Shazam figures into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for the new DC Universe will depend on how much wiggle room they leave in Fury of the Gods.

The third Wonder Woman picture has been scrapped, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Henry Cavill have both been confirmed to be leaving their respective roles as Black Adam and Superman. Whether or not Gunn and Safran will keep working on Shazam is an open question.

Shazam 3 Release Date

Even if DC Studios opts to make Shazam 3, it won’t be out for a while. The only DC Universe project with a known release date is 2025’s Superman: Legacy. Shazam 3 may be delayed because production is currently underway on other titles including The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing. DC Studios plans to limit its annual live-action film output to just two features. Unless DC speeds up its production schedule, Shazam 3 may not come out until 2028.

Shazam 3 Cast

There have been no official cast announcements for Shazam 3, but we can make some educated predictions based on previous films.

We expect the entire Shazam family to return, so that would be:

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Shazam / Billy Batson

Adam Brody and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman

Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi

Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley

Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield

DJ Cotrona and Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña

That hopefully implies their foster parents, Rosa and Victor Vásquez, played by Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews, will come back into their lives. Rachel Zegler’s character, Anthea, who became close to Freddy, could return after the events of the sequel. The movie ends with the deaths of Anthea’s two sisters, Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Hespera (Helen Mirren).

However, Djimon Hounsou’s Wizard returned from the dead in the sequel, so it’s possible the Daughters of Atlas may do the same. If there is a third film, Hounsou will undoubtedly reprise his role as the Wizard.

Shazam 3 Plot

Since Shazam 3 has not received approval from Warner Bros., we have no information regarding the film’s plot. The conclusion of Shazam 2 maintains a delicate equilibrium. If this were the conclusion of Shazam, everything would be resolved neatly and there would be no lingering questions. However, there is just enough room for a continuation if fans want one.

Shazam! 2’s post-credit scenes, in which Billy Batson (as Shazam) is recruited into the Justice Society, set the stage nicely for a prospective sequel. We also catch a glimpse of the original film’s antagonist, Doctor Sivana, who is now rotting in prison but who might have unfinished business if a Shazam 3 were to be made.

Shazam 3 Trailer

Since production on Shazam 3 has not yet begun, we have nothing to show you at this time.