Will Trent Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans have been on the edge of their seats for months in anticipation of what is expected to be another spectacular season of this popular series after the major cliffhanger at the end of the first season. Fans have been wondering whether the show would return in July 2023 for a second season.

If you happen to be one of these people, you’ve reached the perfect place! We have gathered all the facts you need to get a jump on the next season, including the possible premiere date and other important information. So fasten your seatbelts, because you’re about to embark on an adventure you won’t soon forget. Read on to learn about the most recent developments around Season 2 of the ABC series Will Trent.

Will Trent Season 2 Renewal Status

The answer is yes; Will Trent will return for a second season. On April 18, 2023, just a few days before the first season conclusion aired, ABC made the renewal official. The series’ great characters, intricate plots, and realistic grim setting have earned high accolades from critics, so the network clearly has faith in it.

Will Trent Season 2 Release Date

Will Trent was picked up for a second season by ABC in April of that year. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Will Trent to their television screens ever since the season one finale premiered in May 2023. Hulu subscribers may also watch the first season.

Considering that ABC renewed Will Trent just two weeks before the WGA and writer’s strikes began, it’s quite probable that the second season won’t premiere until after the strikes ended. Since ABC has already announced its lineup for Fall 2023, its premiere might be pushed out to the middle of the next season, 2024. Due to the delay and the fact that the first season ended in May 2023, season two is expected to premiere between the range of May and August 2024.

Will Trent Story

Will Trent was an abandoned youngster who spent his formative years in the Atlanta foster care system. He has made it to the rank of special agent with the GBI in Georgia despite his dyslexia. Trent’s keen observation skills have led to his solving the largest percentage of cases at the GBI, making him the envy of his colleagues.

Since the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department share an office building, Trent was tasked with investigating a corruption case regarding the APD. After it was solved, numerous APD officers were taken into custody. Amanda Wagner, Trent’s supervisor at the GBI, has assigned him a temporary partner in the form of Faith Mitchell, the resentful daughter of an arrested APD officer.

APD Homicide Detective Angie Polaski, a childhood acquaintance from the foster care system, is in a constantly shifting relationship with Detective Michael Ormewood. There is frequent interaction between Trent and Polaski and their respective partners due to the overlapping nature of their cases.

Will Trent Cast

Ramón Rodríguez as Wilbur “Will” Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Greg Germann as James Ulster

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Bentley Campano

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Will Trent Season 2 Plot

The second season of Will Trent will most likely maintain the first’s emphasis on our protagonist’s relationship with Angie, provide more exploration of Will’s backstory, and introduce new cases. Season 1 provided us with lots of strands to delve into, and the cast of Will Trent has also spoken on specific topics they want to see in the next chapter, but there is still no official storyline summary for season 2.

Will’s mother was a sex worker called Lucy Morales, as we found in the final season of Will Trent, but she passed away before she could tell Will about his father. Will may now further investigate her background in an attempt to piece together his baffling family tree, now that he knows her name. Since Will isn’t the forgetting type, we might expect to learn more about his mother’s history in Season 2.

Actor Rodriguez told the A.V. Club that he believes season 2 would provide a more in-depth look at would as a character and include longer criminal cases. When asked about the show’s prospective format, the actor said that he’d like to see cases “go for three episodes” and that viewers have reacted well to the criminal element of Will Trent.

Will Trent Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no Season 2 of Will Trent trailer available. In April 2023, however, a teaser trailer was published when the show’s renewal was announced. In the preview, Will and his team are seen working on a fresh case.

Will Trent Season 2 Episodes

Season 1 of Will Trent had 13 episodes, so it’s safe to assume that season 2 will follow like. ABC is likely sticking with the successful model since the series was well received and no one complained regarding the length of the plot.

Where to watch Will Trent Season 2?

When new episodes of Will Trent premiere on ABC in the United States, they do so in their entirety and in real-time. Those who no longer subscribe to cable or satellite TV may still watch ABC by subscribing to a live TV streaming platform like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV. The second season is planned to air on Disney Plus in the UK, although a release date has not yet been announced.

Conclusion

In sum, “Will Trent” is a captivating criminal thriller that has won over viewers with its masterful plotting, likable protagonist, and nail-biting climax. The show has brilliantly illuminated the mysterious world of Will Trent, keeping fans on the edge of their seats from the moment it was adapted from the popular book series by Karin Slaughter to the small screen.