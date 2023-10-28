Scissor Seven Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Scissor Seven has been amusing us for almost four years, providing a welcome change of pace from the glut of similarly themed anime. The Chinese animation, directed by He Xiaofeng, follows a freelance assassin who also happens to be amnesic. The series and movies in the franchise are linked together, and they pack what can only be characterized as a sarcastic punch at the intersection of the every day and the profound.

Scissor Seven is an enjoyable foray into the Wuxia genre, depicting a story of identity confusion, treachery, double-dealing neighbors, and tangled interpersonal dynamics. Questions about Scissor Seven Season 5 have arisen now that the fourth season of the series has finished airing on Netflix. If you’re intrigued by this new Chinese drama, read on!

Scissor Seven Season 5 Renewal Status

Reports suggest that work on the next batch of episodes is underway now that the program has been renewed for a fifth season. The creators of Seven, Sharefun Studios and AHA Entertainment, have already started developing season two. The fifth season is confirmed, and work on it has already begun, according to an interview with Bilibili. “Season five is already in production,” Xiaofeng would say, or “One by one, we never stop our work.”

Despite anything that you may have heard or seen, no official announcement of a release date has been made at this time. Some sources have stated a release date of July 2024, although this seems to be pure guesswork. Season 5 may be delayed beyond its original release date since it may first air in China before it arrives on Netflix. There’s more information that’s important for viewers to know.

A feature-length film also seems to be in the works, after the approval of a fifth season. What little we do know suggests the movie will serve as a prequel to the sequence, and although specifics are still sketchy, it’s looking good that this movie will be made.

Scissor Seven Season 5 Release Date

The premiere of Season 5 of Scissor Seven has not yet been announced. However, a fifth season has been confirmed. The fifth season of Scissor Seven is now in production, as confirmed by the show’s creator, He Xiaofeng. Several news outlets have reported that production for the second season has already begun. The next season is currently under production. Now, the devotees may rejoice.

Many fans are eager for Season 5. Previous seasons have also received rave reviews. Therefore, the show’s cancellation is a foregone conclusion. Season 5 is on the horizon. It might be released as early as July 2024. China will get the new season before anywhere else. After that, it will be made available worldwide. Scissor Seven is also getting a second film.

Scissor Seven Story

Poor, clumsy, and financially unstable After failing his professional assassination training, Seven establishes a barber shop on Chicken Island to hide his true identity. He becomes an assassin and, while trying to recall his past, becomes embroiled in a fight for control between two opposing groups.

Scissor Seven Cast

Wu Liuqi Voiced by: Saito Shinji (Japanese); Ronny Chieng (English)

Plum Blossom Thirteen Voiced by: Naoko Matsui (Japanese); Jennie Kwan (English)

Ji Dabao Voiced by: Kōji Ochiai (Japanese); Jas Patrick (English)

Ji Xiaofei Voiced by: Nakano Saima (Japanese); Jill Bartlett (English)

Scissor Seven Season 4 Ending

In Episode 8 of Season 4 of Scissor Seven, Seven gets his wish and remembers everything. All three poisons in his system, including the one that caused his memory loss, were removed with the help of the doctor and Damned Hua. Dai Bo has serious reservations about the strategy, but it soon becomes evident that his misgivings arise from his wish to keep Seven the same and his protective instincts.

Damned Hua helps Seven start recalling his memories as the crucial time approaches. Cola and the Prince of Stan set off for Chicken Island, where they plan to meet White Fox face-to-face and do fight with him. This long-awaited battle will occur in subsequent episodes.

Scissor Seven Season 5 Plot

Thirteen and Seven’s budding affections and troubled histories have been a constant battleground throughout the year. The two then set out on a quest to learn more about each other’s mysterious pasts. Seven, at first glance just another assassin, is really one of the Xuanwu Kingdom’s infamous seven shadow assassins. Dabao, like Thirteen, comes out to be an executioner, although Thirteen abandons her goal to kill Seven.

Season 5 of Scissor Seven will likely reveal the identities of the other six shadow assassins and delve into Luiqi’s troubled history. In addition, the forthcoming season will reveal Thirteen’s abduction’s motivation, forcing Seven to choose between her and his history.

Scissor Seven Season 5 Episodes

Scissor Seven episodes are available on Netflix for fans to enjoy. Season 5 may also be made available on Netflix, according to the show’s creators.

Scissor Seven Rating

I can say confidently that the series is quite nice if you’ve never watched it before and are wondering about its quality.The program has a good 8.4/10 rating on IMDb and a 7.86 rating out of 7,987 votes on MyAnimeList.

Scissor Seven Age Rating

The TV-PG rating indicates that some parents may feel uncomfortable allowing their younger children to see Scissor Seven. Some parents may wish to catch it to share it with their kids. Some parental supervision may be appropriate due to the following: the program’s subject matter; the use of provocative speech or language; the presence of occasional coarse language or sexual situations; or the presence of mild violence.

Conclusion

Scissor Seven’s unique story will remain in the minds of viewers for years to come. The writers have done a wonderful job of conveying the story to the viewers.

The narrative has its own unique qualities. There was both tension and humor. At times, emotions ran high. It never once seemed like an exaggeration, however. In the end, Seven’s peculiar personality has won over audiences. Several online sources gave Scissor Seven glowing reviews.