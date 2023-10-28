Following in the paths of CBS’s “FBI Tuesdays” and NBC’s “Law & Order Thursdays,” there is now a third television night dedicated to police procedurals. The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, followed by the brand new series Will Trent, have made Tuesday nights on ABC the new home of mystery and suspense.

Based on the best-selling book by Karin Slaughter, Will Trent follows a smart investigator as he helps his colleagues solve the toughest crimes. Interested in learning more about the fresh police presence? This is all the information we have on Will Trent.

Where to watch Will Trent?

Episodes of Will Trent, which airs on ABC in the United States, may be seen immediately after they have been filmed. ABC may be seen via live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV for individuals who no longer subscribe to conventional cable or satellite television.

Hulu’s on-demand users may catch up with the latest episodes the day after they first broadcast. On April 26th, Will Trent premiered in the UK on Disney Plus.

Will Trent Story

Will Trent was an abandoned youngster who spent his formative years in the Atlanta foster care system. He joined the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) as a special agent despite his dyslexia. Some at the GBI are envious of Trent since he solves the largest percentage of cases because of his keen eye.

The GBI and the Atlanta Police Department, who both work in the same building, assigned Trent to investigate a corruption case regarding the latter. After it was solved, numerous APD officers were taken into custody. Amanda Wagner, Trent’s supervisor at the GBI, has assigned him a temporary partner in the form of Faith Mitchell, the resentful daughter of an arrested APD officer.

He has an on-again, off-again connection with APD Homicide Detective Angie Polaski, a former foster care system buddy who is now teamed with Detective Michael Ormewood. Cases handled by Trent and Polaski often overlap, putting them and their respective partners in constant communication with one another.

Will Trent Cast

Ramón Rodríguez as Wilbur “Will” Trent

The major character of Will Trent on the new ABC sitcom will be played by famous Puerto Rican actor Ramón Rodriguez. The actor has become well-known for his roles as Leo Spitz in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and John Bosley in Charlie’s Angels (2011).

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen, a famous American singer and actress, plays Angie Polaski in the first season of Will Trent. Kate in Cheaper by the Dozen (2022) and Abigail Winthrop in Thanks (1999) are two of the actress’ most recognizable performances to date.

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Known for his work in both film and television, American artist and soldier Jake McLaughlin will portray Michael Ormewood in the first season of Will Trent. The actor is well-known for his roles as Merrit in Super 8 (2011) and Bo Olinville in Crash (2009).

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

In the new ABC procedural drama series, the pivotal character of Amanda Wagner will be played by Sonja Sohn, a critically recognized American activist, actor, and filmmaker. The actress is famous for her roles as Sarah in Step Up 2: The Streets (2008) and Agent Olivia Riley in Burn Notice (2012).

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson, a very gifted American actress, has been cast as the series’ main protagonist, Faith Mitchell, on ABC. The actress is well-known for her roles as Tess on This Is Us (2017–2022) and Tessa Lorraine on American Soul (2019–2020).

The other cast members are as follows:

Greg Germann as James Ulster

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Bentley Campano

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Will Trent Ending

Will Trent’s first-season finale, “A Bad Teacher and a Hard Heart,” was the beginning of the end. In the first moments of the episode, the police are at Trent’s home, investigating the scene of the kidnapping of Angie. Trent discovered Angie’s audio recorder as tensions were rising; it contained a grim reality about murder.

Throughout the episode, Trent and Amanda make several startling discoveries as they speed up their investigation. While digging through old records of the case, they learned that Trent’s mother had been held hostage by the criminal until she died from complications during childbirth. Trent’s realization that James is the true murderer sets up a suspenseful final scene.

With the intention of confronting James and saving Angie, he went to his home alone. Trent refused James’ drink offer and insisted on seeing Angie. James then took Trent down to the basement, where an unconscious Angie was lying. Trent and James got into a heated argument, during which Trent considered taking his own life. Angie, however, came to and ended the fighting once she woke up.

Trent eventually caught up with James and found out that he used poison himself. James and Angie were taken to the hospital immediately thereafter. This episode also clarified Amanda’s role in raising Trent after James abandoned them when he was a baby.

Will Trent Trailer

There is more to the narrative than what is seen in the trailer, which has our protagonist, Will, looking into the death of a young girl. The agent will utilize his unusual abilities to uncover the culprit and prevent more harm.

Will has his own unique quirks, much like any other renowned detective. He wears a three-piece suit with grace and dignity despite the tropical temperature.

Will Trent: Is it based on a true story?

Nope. The new ABC series is based on an idea by novelist Karin Slaughter, who came up with the idea for the books in the same series.