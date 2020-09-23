Will Microsoft buy SEGA after Bethesda? Strong doubts about the latest rumor

The news of Microsoft that it buys ZeniMax and Bethesda is continuing to go around the world, yet unlikely rumors about the “secret plots” hatched by the executives of the Redmond company to take control of another giant begin to circulate on the net of the sector: SEGA.

As reconstructed by the editors of HobbyConsolas, on the pages of the controversial 4Chan forum, the anticipation of a “deep throat” has appeared that claims to be aware of Microsoft’s plans.

According to the anonymous author of this leak, the US company would have started negotiations with SEGA Sammy Holdings to detect the videogame division. The negotiations in question would be in such an advanced state as to induce the 4Chan user to invite fans to expect the official reveal of the acquisition of SEGA by Microsoft during the Tokyo Game Show 2020.

I very strong doubts the veracity of this rumor will therefore be clarified, in one sense or another, during the Japanese videogame kermesse. The hypothetical announcement of the entry of the SEGA developers in the Xbox Game Studios galaxy, in fact, should take place between the 2:00 pm and 2:50 pm on Thursday 24 September, on the occasion of the Showcase Xbox of the TGS 2020 already organized by the technological giant with stars and stripes.