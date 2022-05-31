Why Is My Netflix Screen Green?

Try opening Netflix in a different web browser or on another device. Sometimes there is an issue with one particular browser, and we can work around it by using another, but generally, restarting your browser will solve the problem before we ask you to do that. If that does not resolve the issue, try uninstalling and reinstalling Chrome.

If there is something stuck between the remote and lense:

Take a look at the Micro-USB cable that came with your Chromecast. It does not need to be modified if it has an 8192 Dodecahedron Illustration. However, if you see a different pattern such as this:

then your USB cable needs to be changed to expose all four wires. This will require cutting the insulation and exposing the four inner conductors (unfortunately, there’s no other way).

Then you will need to use some tool(like an unfolded paperclip) to poke and prod at the connections, and eventually, you should feel them snap into place (after which they shouldn’t move anymore). At this point, you should be able to plug your Chromecast in, and it should work.

What’s the pinout for the micro USB connector?

The Micro USB connector that comes with Chromecast has four data pins (only three of which are used), four power pins (two 5V & two 3.3v), and two ground pins (one common ground and one for audio return). Here’s a photo was taken by krabappel2548 with permission:

What’s the pinout for the USB power adapter?

The USB Power adapter with Chromecast has four data pins (only three of which are used), one 5V & one 3.3v pin, and one ground pin.

Here’s a photo was taken by krabappel2548 with permission:

What are R6, R7, R8 on the TDA10023 schematic?

R6=2.2K ohm resistor. Hand-selected to be in the range of 1K to 5K ohms, so it doesn’t get too hot or waste too much energy. You can use anything in that range if you don’t have 2.2K resistors handy.

R7=100K ohm resistor. Hand-selected to be in the range of 10K to 100K ohms, so it doesn’t get too hot or waste too much energy. You can use anything in that range if you don’t have 100K resistors handy.

R8=390 ohm resistor. This is a pulldown resistor on one of the pins, and R9 is a pullup resistor on the other pin, which combine to set the default voltage for HDMI hotplug detect (the voltage at which your TV will turn on when plugged into an active HDMI source).

A good value here is 390 ohms since that gives you a ~3-volt drop from 5V, which means, on average only 16mA will flow through each resistor (390/2=195, 195*0.02=3.9V). If you want to save some energy, you can reduce these resistors (such as 220 ohms), but it may cause the HDMI plug to take longer before your TV detects it is connected properly.

How do I select R6, R7, and R8?

Start with choosing a resistance value for R6 using this chart:

Then select suitable values for R7 & R8 given their tolerances by using this chart:

Finally, use Ohm’s Law to find the resulting voltage drop across all three resistors combined by doing the following calculation substituting in known values of VCC(5V), R6, and total resistance

What is the difference between a DVR and an HTPC?

A Digital Video Recorder (DVR) box is a consumer device that records television programming to a disk drive inside the unit. An HTPC is just like it, except that it can be used as a home theater/multimedia player for other content such as DVD, Blu-Ray, downloaded video files, etc., in addition to live TV watching.

There are pros and cons to both approaches. Still, generally speaking, you get more features with an HTPC than with a DVR unit which usually lacks Internet connectivity for multimedia playback. In practice, these devices blur the line a bit since most modern DVR units have some form of Internet connectivity and multimedia playback features.

Can I use my TV’s USB port to power Chromecast?

No, this is not possible. The USB devices powered from a USB port are limited to 100mA, which isn’t enough to power the Chromecast device itself (Chromecast requires 400mA at 5V).

In addition, you’d also need a hub in between your TV USB port and the Chromecast since some TVs limit you to only being able to connect one external device per USB port.