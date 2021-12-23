What Weight Class Is Conor McGregor:

Conor McGregor is a professional MMA fighter based in Dublin, Ireland, lightweight (155 lbs).

McGregor was born and raised in Crumlin, Dublin, and began boxing at 12 at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe. He competed regularly in the national junior league before moving onto the senior level. His amateur boxing record is 18 wins and two losses.

In February 2011, Conor made his mixed martial arts debut at Cage Wars:

Fighting for a Generation. He won via technical knockout after 40 seconds of round 1 against local competitor Gary Morris to become the CWFC featherweight champion.

In August 2012, Conor moved from Dublin to Las Vegas, where he began training under John Kavanagh at the Straight Blast Gym.

On April 6, 2013, McGregor debuted in the UFC on Fuel TV 9 against Marcus Brimage. He won the fight via TKO just over a minute into the first round. McGregor went on to TKO Diego Brandao in July 2014 at UFC Fight Night 46 to become the interim UFC featherweight champion.

On December 12, 2015, at UFC 194, McGregor faced José Aldo for the undisputed Featherweight championship and won via KO after 13 seconds of round 1, becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

After winning the lightweight belt against Eddie Alvarez at UFC, Conor announced he was taking time off from MMA to concentrate on becoming a father.

What are McGregor’s most significant achievements in his career:

Conor McGregor’s most important achievements include becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously and being the interim UFC featherweight champion. He is also the only fighter to have ever knocked out José Aldo.

What are McGregor’s next fights scheduled for:

McGregor’s next fight has not yet been announced, but it is expected that he will return to the UFC in late 2017 or early 2018. There is speculation that he may face Nate Diaz in a rematch, as the two fighters have already been booked to fight twice before (both fights were canceled). Another possible opponent for McGregor is Georges St-Pierre, who recently announced his return to MMA.

What is McGregor net worth:

Conor McGregor’s net worth is estimated to be $22 million. This includes his salary and bonuses from fights and endorsement deals with Reebok, Budweiser, Harley Davidson, and Monster Energy. McGregor is also part-owner of an Irish whiskey company called Proper No. Twelve.

Conor McGregor record:

Conor McGregor has a record of 21 wins and three losses, with 18 wins by knockout. He was the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously, and the biggest pay-per-view draw in MMA history.

Conor McGregor division lightweight:

