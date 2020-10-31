Who will “win” the Iron Throne? Everything we know about Martin’s books

The end of Game of Thrones has not satisfied all its millions of fans: amid petitions and protests, many actors of the cast have also criticized the ending of GOT8. While George RR Martin continues to reveal details of the missing Game of Thrones pilot, fans of the saga are waiting to read the author’s next book.

In fact, the sixth book of A Song of Ice and Fire (the penultimate of the saga written by Martin), which provided the inspiration for David Benioff and Dan Weiss to write the GOT series, continues for several years to be postponed, and Martin himself has repeatedly had to retrace his steps, after having promised the publication of The winds of winter.

While waiting to find out what’s new, a question that many people ask themselves, just two books from the end of the saga, is: how will the events of the Chronicles? Will they have the same ending as the TV series? And most importantly, who will sit on the scope Throne, at the end? Let’s try to find out together, making some plausible hypotheses.

Let’s start with some certainties. In several interviews, Martin has not ruled out that many of the endings of the characters in A Song of Ice and Fire will be somewhat similar, or will come to roughly the same point as seen during the series of Game of thrones (In these days we have provided you with an important guide to see the episodes of Game of Thrones, for those who want to recover the series, or remember the most important moments). This means we will definitely see Bran to become the new king of the Seven Kingdoms (or rather Sei, in the television series)? Anything can be, and the odds are many, but we want to give you some alternatives that, in our opinion, may be equally valid in Martin’s view.

Unlike the TV show, the question of the prophecy of Azor Ahai, televised as The prince who was promised, has filled many of the most important pages of the books. If many have assumed that the Prince is none other than Jon Snow, is it possible that his task is far more important than what we have seen in GOT? In addition to being one of the main candidates to defeat the undead army, Jon could also fill the role of a perfect monarch (if his origins are also confirmed in the Chronicles), and which could open up a period of deep peace for Westeros. If he comes back to life, of course.

Far more difficult, but certainly fascinating, would be the idea of ​​seeing Daenerys Targaryen as reigning over the western continent, not so much for her own lineage (she would in fact be the legitimate queen), but more for the fact that we believe she will have a similar path in the saga of books, becoming a powerful enemy for peace in the kingdom. In any case, it is not to be excluded that Martin decides to opt for the mother of dragons.

Finally, the most intriguing hypothesis of all (and in a certain sense the most logical, considering at least the editorial history of the series) is that, in the end, it is decided to remove the monarchy at Westeros, which created so much blood and wars, to establish a more democratic system. In the series, the idea was proposed by Samwell Tarly, but it hadn’t been highly regarded. In the Chronicles, on the other hand, it could be the best conclusion of all, capable of giving an important lesson in politics (a subject very dear to Martin).

What do you think of it? Who will sit on the Game of Thrones in Chronicles? Will a democracy be established? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!