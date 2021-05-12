Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News you want to know

So the good news is the second season of this series is renewed by Netflix by august and that too in 2020, since then everybody is super excited about the second part of this series. The second part of this series will be releasing on Netflix itself.

So the series is an American television show that people supported and loved the first installment of this series and they expected the second one too so the renewal came out in 2020.

Also, the series is based on a comic book named Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn which is also an American book.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date

This story is based on a woman who is just 19 years old and she is waking up to the new phase of her life which is fascinating to her and so new to her.

She is finding that she is the newest member of the ancient times of the cruciform sword and now she has to fight with demons to survive and to win the battle.

And the powerful forces want her and control her in every means. So the same storyline will be continuing in season 2.

The story is full of fantasy, drama, supernatural, superhero, and detective, in addition, Alba Baptist is the narrator in this outstanding and amazing series.

There were ten episodes in the first part so we are expecting again ten episodes in the upcoming part of the series.

The executive producers of this amazing series are Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes, Jet Wilkinson, Dean English, and Robert Burke.

And the producers are Zack Tucker Gangnes, Peter Welter Soler, Matt Bosach, and Todd Giroux.

This series was filmed in Spain and the distributor of this series is Netflix. And the marvelous series was taken under Reality Distortion Field.

The length of each episode is 40-50 mins around and that is the reason why people love it because they have so many days to complete the series.

Jet Wilkinson, Agnieszka Smoczynska, Sarah Walker, Mathias Herndl, and Simon Barry were the directors of the first part of this series.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Toya Turner as Sister Mary – Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent.

Olivia Delcan as Sister Camila, Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti, Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer, Lope Haydn Evans as Michael Salvius will be there in the second part of this series.

Stay tuned for the next updates to this website.