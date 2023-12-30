Whisper Me a Love Song Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A fresh wave of beloved anime will emerge in 2023. An anime based on a GL manga is the most intriguing one. The production company that brought you the first season of “The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World” is returning with a sequel. This year, you will soon be able to watch the anime Whisper Me: A Love Song.

Not only that, but it has a large fan base even before it’s out. This new anime series on the love between ladies has also revealed several elements. Lots of people are very looking forward to this anime version. This concludes our discussion of the subject.

Eku Takeshima is the manga’s original writer. In 2019, the comic book was first published in Comic Yuri Hime by Ichijinsha. On January 18, 2023, the seventh volume of the manga was published. There are six volumes in the series that are presently available. There is a lot of anticipation among fans for the anime’s premiere. Read on for more on the forthcoming anime.

Whisper Me a Love Song Release Date

Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Whisper Me a Love Song anime adaptation has been delayed, which is disappointing for the fans. The plot of Whisper Me a Love Song revolves around Himari, a first-year high school student who watches a band play on the first day of school. She approaches the singer, Yori, and tells her that she fell in love with her voice.

However, Yori interprets her words as a declaration of love. Quickly becoming a favorite among LGBTQ+ manga lovers, what follows is a benign Yuri narrative that never tires of its connections.

More people are interested in watching Whisper Me a Love Song because of the impending anime version of the show, but there will be a significant wait. The anime Whisper Me a Love Song will not show until April 2024, three months later than its original January 2024 launch.

Whisper Me a Love Song Plot

Gently sing a love song to me. The love narrative between the anime’s protagonists, Himari and Yori, is a touching one. Himari is a lively freshman in high school. After seeing Yori’s band performance on the first day of school, she misinterprets her emotions for her as a romantic crush.

Her sentiments are revealed to her superior by Himari. Yori surprises her by admitting it back. Nonetheless, they will quickly come to terms with the fact that their emotions for one another are distinct.

Questions about the nature and definition of “love” begin to plague Himari. The animation will also include Himari’s classmate Miki Mizuguchi, SS Girls drummer Mari Tsutsui, and many more! The first episodes of the anime will be captivating since they introduce the characters.

Whisper Me a Love Song Cast

Himari Kino Voiced by: Hana Shimano

An enthusiastic freshman at Yori High who is captivated by Yori’s voice on her very first day of class. Her infatuation is misunderstood by Yori as love sentiments, as she admits to him. Still, she’s game to hang out with Yori for a while and try to understand his feelings.

Yori Asanagi Voiced by: Asami Seto

After the departure of their former lead singer, this third-year high school girl has stepped up to the plate to front the band SSGIRLS on guitar and vocals. Although she seems unflappable to others around her, Yori secretly loves collecting adorable cat items and singing and strumming guitar on the school’s rooftop.

Aki Mizuguchi Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu

Someone who plays bass for SSGIRLS and is an upbeat third-year student. She pretends to be Yori’s closest friend and offers her encouragement as she attempts to win Himari over, all the while keeping her own love emotions for Yori a secret.

Mari Tsutsui Voiced by: Konomi Kohara

Who plays drums for the band SSGIRLS and is a calm third-year student. She is Kaori’s childhood friend and hails from an affluent family.

Kaori Tachibana Voiced by: Ai Kakuma

A patient third-year student who plays keyboards for the band SSGIRLS. Mari and she had been friends since they were little girls.

Shiho Izumi Voiced by: Yuna Nemoto

A second-year student who was once the lead singer and guitarist for SSGIRLS before leaving the group due to a conflict with Aki. Currently, she performs as both a member of the Culinary Research Club and the lead singer of a competing band called Lorelei.

Whisper Me a Love Song Trailer

There is no trailer available for the anime Whisper Me a Love Song. On August 18, 2023, the first key image for the much-anticipated Whisper Me a Love Song anime adaptation was released.

Whisper Me a Love Song, an anticipated TV anime based on the manga by Eku Takeshima, is set to debut in January 2024. Despite the lack of a confirmed release date, the anime has released a new key image depicting Yori and Himari.

A scene from Eku Takeshima’s Yuri manga showing the two main characters chatting in class serves as the anime’s main visual. Himari is seen looking utterly enthralled by Yori’s guitar performance, who has black hair. The romantic atmosphere is intensified when a soft wind carries sakura blossoms in from the open window. It is clear from the artwork that Himari is enchanted by Yori’s mesmerizing singing accompanied by guitar.