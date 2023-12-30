Ippon Again Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This may be the ideal suggestion for you if you are seeking to update your viewing list with some high-quality anime. Ippon Again is an anime that falls under the sports category. The premiere date of Ippon Again Season 2 is the topic of today’s post.

We reminisce about a judo player’s high school years in this narrative. Until her life is tangled with troubles, she is a successful and passionate player. In addition to sharing when you can expect to see Season 2 of Ippon Again, we will fill you in on the show’s narrative and details.

Ippon Again Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Ippon Again premiered on January 9, 2023, and ran until April 3, 2023. There has been zero update on the renewal of the program since season 1 ended. The anticipation for season 2 is over, but it seems we will have to hold tight until we hear anything official.

Season 2 is set to premiere in 2024, according to the makers. A glimmer of hope for rebirth, then. We are hoping that the developers will announce the release date soon since they have not yet done so.

Ippon Again Story

You may have seen Blue Lock before if you’re a sports aficionado who also enjoys reading manga or watching anime. To rephrase, you are probably familiar with Horimiya. There are now no more popular sports anime than these two.

Have you ever thought of an anime that falls within the same genre but focuses on a sport that doesn’t get much attention? Would you be interested in seeing an anime set in the Judo world? In the first season, Ippon again performed an excellent job with this.

To start, it’s an anime based on Muraoka’s Ippon Again manga series. Michi Sonoda, a promising young judoka, is the protagonist of this biopic. She has interests outside of athletics and schoolwork, and she is still a student.

Someday, Michi will have had enough of her average, boring existence. Michi plans to step away from Judo once her middle school exams roll around. Her judo skills have been on display for quite some time.

Sanae Takigawa and Michi Sonoda are the best of friends. Sanae Takigawa is taken aback by this abrupt choice. Michi Sonoda has achieved remarkable success as a judo player because of her dedication to the sport. But now Michi is looking for a kind partner.

Instead of judo blows, he would rather get affectionate pats from a lovely lad. Towa Hiruwa, a gifted player, defeats Michi in front of everyone one day, despite her unwavering determination. Even though Michi was about to retire, this experience reignited her love for judo.

Ippon Again Cast

Michi Sonoda Voiced by: Ayasa Itō

Sanae Takigawa Voiced by: Yukari Anzai

Towa Hiura Voiced by: Chiyuki Miura

Anna Nagumo Voiced by: Nene Hieda

Tsumugi Himeno Voiced by: Anna Nagase

Shino Natsume Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama

Sachi Minato Voiced by: Yuki Yomichi

Natsu Umehara Voiced by: Ai Kakuma

Kotoko Nogisaka Voiced by: Ikumi Hasegawa

Ippon Again Season 2 Plot

Considering that Towa and her cousin have enrolled at Michi’s school, the next season should provide some entertaining battle scenes between the two. The humiliation that Towa inflicted upon Michi Soneda in the sport that she was so deeply committed to was too much for her to bear.

Michi Sonoda will likely use a judo tournament as a means of retaliation against Towa Hiruwa in season 2. Other judokas will also be present. We can only hope that this season’s regulations will be more transparent than those of the first.

Where to watch Ippon Again?

Amazon Prime Video is where you can find Ippon again. Season 2 will be available on this platform shortly.