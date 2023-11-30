Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1444 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

George Morikawa’s long-running sport manga series “Hajime No Ippo” debuted in 1989 and has since amassed a sizable fan base and enjoyed considerable popularity in both manga and anime formats.

Its gripping boxing battles, character growth, and the everlasting resolve of its protagonist, Ippo Makunouchi, captivate both readers and viewers. Fans are still enthralled with this wildly popular Japanese manga and anime series.

Embrace the excitement! The community is buzzing with speculation and excitement as fans anxiously await Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1442 spoilers.

Talks center on possible storyline turns, character disclosures, and the effects of the continuous, violent combat between Ippo and Ricardo.

Hajime no Ippo is a manga series with a Japanese boxing theme, written and illustrated by George Morikawa. Fans are excited to see how this audacious plan turns out when he gathers the guts to confront Mashiba in the gym.

Since October 1989, Kodansha is serializing it through its shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine. As of November 2023, the episodes have been collected into 139 tankōbon volumes.

It tells the tale of Ippo Makunouchi, a high school student, as he starts boxing and wins numerous titles while facing off against different opponents.

An anime version spanning 76 episodes, created by Madhouse, was broadcast on Nippon TV between October 2000 and March 2002. They debuted an original video animation (OVA) and a television film in 2003.

From January to June 2009, Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger, a second series, aired. Hajime no Ippo: Rising, a third series, ran between October 2013 to March 2014.

Fans are still captivated by Hajime no Ippo because of its gripping boxing action and compelling character development. Readers were gripped by Chapter 1434 as Ippo decided to give Mashiba some counsel in spite of the difficulties he knew would arise.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1444 Release Date

Readers have praised the beloved manga series Hajime No Ippo greatly. The publication date of Chapter 1444 is scheduled for December 13, 2023.

The publication of the new chapter has the fans giddy. The new chapter’s publication date is something that fans are excitedly awaiting. Fortunately, all of the details are at our fingertips.

Hajime No Ippo Chapter 1444 Plot

Ippo finally decided to utilize the much-improved Dempsey Roll 2.0 after much trial and error. The Dempsey Roll’s first iteration was enhanced by the second iteration.

The Dempsey Roll is characterized by the boxer performing a series of fast left and right hooks with a weaving motion as they advance.

With the Dempsey Roll 2.0, Ippo has complete control over the angle and direction of his hooks—a major improvement over the original model. It is therefore not something that is easily disposed of.

Ricardo was struck by a Dempsey Roll 2.0 from Ippo. His breath caught him off guard when the trajectory and rate abruptly changed.

He tried to use his guard to escape Ippo’s hooks, but he was unable to withstand the extremely quick punches that Ippo threw. Ippo hit Ricardo several times, causing him to bleed heavily and stagger.

Watchers were in complete amazement of Ippo’s performance when he was the challenger who overthrew the world champion. Ippo struggled with his resolve to counsel Mashiba in Chapter 1434.

Coach Kamogawa advised him to be cautious while offering uninvited advice, stressing the value of preparation and sensitivity. Ippo realized how hard the undertaking would be, yet his will did not waver.

Ippo, who had Manabu as his escort, walked into the gym with a mixture of resolve and trepidation.

Inspired by Manabu’s comforting remarks, Ippo confided in his fears of confronting Mashiba, whom he perceived as formidable.

Ippo and Mashiba are set to engage in an interesting sparring session in Chapter 1435. The members of the gym initially reject Ippo’s counsel as he enters the ring because of Mashiba’s retirement and the disparity in weight classes.

But when Manabu and Ippo make their intentions clear, they pave the way for what may be an insightful conversation.

The chapter might go into detail about Ippo and Mashiba’s relationship dynamics and provide insights into how it has changed over time.