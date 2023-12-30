Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Bastard is a must-listen for everyone who likes heavy metal, Dungeons & Dragons, or both. Metalcore, gothic fantasy. The manga series, which Kazushi Hagiwara first envisioned in 1988 for Weekly Shonen Jump, has since become an all-time bestseller, selling more than 30 million copies. There are a total of 27 volumes as of 2012; however, only the first 19 have been licensed for release in English.

The anime Bastard had an original series! The world wasn’t prepared for the transition from books to movies when Heavy Metal: Dark Fantasy aired for just six episodes in 1992.

Nevertheless, a 24-episode season of the critically praised manga series was published by Netflix last year, and a second 15-episode season was released in 2023. Keep reading to find out all the information we have on the possibility of a bastard! Dark Fantasy: Heavy Metal, Season 3.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 3 Release Date

No official word about the show’s third season has been announced as of this writing. But have no fear, viewers; there are a few redeeming qualities of the program that might inspire optimism. It seems that the program is adapted from a manga, and up to this point, the adaptation has stayed true to the source material.

So far, the program has been around for two seasons. The first season of episodes seemed to adapt up to chapter 69 of the book, and it concluded in September 2022.

The events up to chapter 82 of the manga were covered in the second series of episodes, which concluded in July 2023. The narrative by Kazushi Hagiwara has a massive amount of published material accessible for translation, with a total of 139 chapters spread over 27 volumes.

Although there is currently no official word on whether or not production is underway for a third season of Bastard!!, given the rapid turnaround of the second season (which will premiere on July 31, 2023), we can probably anticipate it soon. If Heavy Metal: Dark Fantasy returns for a third season in the future, it will premiere in July 2024.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Story

As the Four Lords of Havoc launch an assault on the Kingdom of Metallicana, the plot thickens. Among these villains are the calculating Kall-Su and ninja master Gara, both of whom are intent on wreaking havoc to achieve their goals.

The kingdom was in danger, so High Priest Geo decided to enlist the aid of a dangerous magician named Dark Schneider. This evil sorcerer, nevertheless, has other intentions. Is he going to ally with the Four Lords of Chaos or defect?

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Characters

Dark Schneider

During the latter days of the Old World, the Ten Wise Men of Europa created Dark Schneider, whose name is said to be after Udo Dirkschneider, to be the most powerful wizard. Schneider’s role was to operate the “Dragon Knight,” a mecha that was 500 meters (1,600 ft) tall and designed to destroy Anthrasax.

Tia Noto Yoko

Yoko is a fiery redhead with a strong personality who is the daughter of Geo Soto Noto. She is a virgin; Yoko has declared herself guardian; and Lucien counts her as a friend. She is the one who initially uses the “virgin’s kiss” to reawaken Dark Schneider; she is also Dark Schneider’s main love interest.

Ninja Master Gara

A Ninjutsu expert, Gara impressed Dark during an assassination attempt, which led to his recruitment into the Divine Generals of the Dark Rebel Army. He has complete control over a sword that can absorb the wielder’s vital energy, enabling him to unleash devastating magical strikes.

Thunder Empress Arshes Nei

Either a human or a Dark Elf is bisexual. The name she was given is a play on Whitesnake. After being enslaved by the Wood Elves, Dark takes her in as his adopted daughter and raises her until she becomes involved with her tribe’s leader before she abandons them.

Kall-Su

As the second general of Dark Schneider, Kall-Su has an inherent magical strength and wields the mighty sword Ice-Falchion. As a result of his father’s status as an ice dragon in human form, Kall-Su was born into a persecuted community far away.

Dark Priest Abigail

Formerly a scientist in the dying years of the Old World, Abigail joined the Ten Wise Men of Europa to study spiritual matter and was involved in the invention of Anthrasax. She reappears fifteen years after Dark’s death as a mysterious divine commander of the Dark Rebel Army.

Lars Ul Metallicana

The prince of Metallica is named Lars Ul, who is an homage to Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. He can supposedly vanquish legions of enemies on his own, earning him the title of greatest warrior.

Bon Jovina

Unfortunately, Metallicana’s captain, Bon Jovina, is named after Jon Bon Jovi, the musician. He seems to be tough, however, for he beats a Hydra, a Minotaur’s enormous war hammer, two walls, and the Hurricane Sword’s blast through two walls. His opponents are always crushing on him.

Sheila Tuel Metallicana

She is Lars’s sister and princess of Metallicana; she has a fair amount of magical power, but she is also fierce and determined. The allure of Dark has captivated her to the point that she now says she “loves” him.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 3 Plot

Since Netflix has not officially approved a third season just yet, very little is known about it. On the other hand, more dark fantasy, drama, and heavy metal are in store if the streaming giants decide to continue the show!

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 3 Trailer

In January 2023, Warner Bros. Japan announced the return of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy for a second season. Along with the news came a special production trailer and the introduction of many new cast members.

Though there isn’t a trailer for season three just yet, it wouldn’t shock us if development was announced for season three in January 2024, along with a trailer.