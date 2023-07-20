While You Were Sleeping Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More

‘While You Were Sleeping’ is a must-watch for every fan of Korean dramas and legal dramas. The story centers on a journalist, a prosecutor, and a police officer who are all linked by a mysterious ability. They fantasize about dying before it actually happens. Park Hye-ryun (‘I Can Hear You,’ ‘Dream High,’ ‘Pinocchio’) penned the show. For SidusHQ, Teddy Hoon-tak Jung and Hwang Ki-yong serve as producers. O Choong-hwan is in charge of directing.

While You Were Sleeping Season 2 Release Date

There has been no confirmation of a Season 2 renewal for “While You Were Sleeping” as of yet by the show’s producers. There have been many rumors, but no official announcements, regarding a new season. However, the first season of the show is available and was broadcast on SBS. You may watch it on Viu, Kocowa, iQIYI, or Viki. If there is any hint of a new season, we will let you know right away. So, check back for any new information. Tell us in the comments what you think the new season will be like if it premieres shortly.

While You Were Sleeping Storyline

‘While You Were Sleeping’ begins with Nam Hong-joo. She experienced a nightmare about her father’s death when she was a tiny girl. Later on, the same thing happened to her father. Her nightmares became more frequent as she got older, and though she always knew how the accident or other event would play out, she never knew when it would actually occur.

She attempts to help the people in her dreams, but the timing is off. The situation becomes more dire when she begins having nightmares about her mother’s and her own deaths. After having a series of nightmares in which she was killed, she quit her career as a journalist and moved in with her mother to a remote, peaceful area where they would be safe from harm.

Prosecutor Jung Jae-chan is surrounded by corrupt individuals who hope to corrupt him. Since everyone else is on board with unlawful activities like evidence fabrication, they have made much more progress than he has. The one who killed Hong-joo’s father was also the one who killed Jae-chan’s. Hong-joo saves Jae-chan’s life after she saw him on the verge of death after an incident. Death’s plan for Jae-chan is derailed, and as a result, Jae-chan gains Hong-joo’s ability. He, too, is starting to have dreams in which he witnesses someone else’s passing.

While You Were Sleeping Cast

Lee Jong-suk as Jung Jae-chan: A 29-year-old rookie prosecutor. Jae-chan was the son of Jung Il-seung, a police chief officer who was murdered by the same runaway soldier who killed Hong-joo’s father.

Nam Da-reum as young Jung Jae-chan

Bae Suzy as Nam Hong-joo(a.k.a. Bamtori): Born in 1988, Hong-joo is a 29-year-old journalist and field reporter who has the power of precognition (the ability to see events in the future), which takes effect while dreaming.

Shin Yi-joon as young Nam Hong-joo

Lee Sang-yeob as Lee Yoo-beom: A 34-year-old successful and famous prosecutor turned lawyer who does not hold any attachments. Yoo-beom was Jae-chan’s private tutor when Jae-chan was in his adolescence.

Yeo Hoe-hyun as young Lee Yoo-beom

Jung Hae-in as Han Woo-tak: A 29-year-old police officer who was the topnotcher in his class of aspiring policemen.

Kim Won-hae as Choi Dam-dong: A police officer turned detective/inspector who works for Jae-chan in the Prosecution Office.

Lee Jae-kyun as young Dam-dong

Ko Sung-hee as Shin Hee-min: A female prosecutor with a charming and friendly appearance.

Min Sung-wook as Lee Ji-kwang: A senior prosecutor who became close to and supportive of Jae-chan.

Bae Hae-sun as Son Woo-joo: Another senior prosecutor who was a single mother unbeknown to her co-workers.

Lee Ki-young as Park Dae-young: Chief of the Prosecution Officer Division 3 who is very conscious about his division’s reputation and performance.

Park Jin-joo as Moon Hyang-mi: Jae-chan’s assisting officer who likes handsome men but can get easily turned off.

Son San as Min Jung-ha

Lee Bong-ryun as Go Pil-suk

Shin Jae-ha as Jung Seung-won, Jae-chan’s 19-year-old younger brother who was born in 1998.

Hwang Young-hee as Yoon Moon-sun, Hong-joo’s widowed mother and the late Nam Chul-doo’s wife; a samgyeopsal restaurant owner.

Lee Yoo-joon as Oh Kyung-han: a police officer along with Han Woo-tak; he sensed that Woo-tak had color blindness but kept the secret to himself to prevent Woo-tak from getting discharged

Oh Eui-shik as Bong Du-hyun)

Huh Jun-suk as Dong-kyun

Pyo Ye-jin as Cha Yeo-jung

Yoo In-soo as Seung-won’s classmate

While You Were Sleeping Season 2 Trailer

While You Were Sleeping is a high-quality, short-run drama consisting of only 16 episodes. Reruns of the show are available on Viki, Kocowa, and Viu in the meantime. Before you leave, check out the preview: