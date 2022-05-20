Which Of The Following Is The Most Energy-Dense Source Of Calories In The Human Diet?

A) Carbohydrates

B) Lipids

C) Proteins

The most energy-dense source of calories in the human diet is lipids. A gram of lipids contains 9 kcal, while a gram of carbohydrates or proteins contains only 4 kcal. This is why foods high in fat are often more calorie-rich than those low in fat.

For example, a tablespoon of olive oil has about 120 kcal, while a cup of air-popped popcorn has only 30 kcal. Keep in mind that not all lipids are high in calories.

Like omega-3 fatty acids, some are beneficial for your health and should be included in your diet. However, it is essential to remember that the most calorie-dense macronutrient is fat for weight gain or loss.

It is a common misconception that carbohydrates are the most calorie-dense macronutrient. Some foods high in carbohydrates, such as oil, sugar, and honey, have just as many calories per gram as fat.

As a result, it’s best to choose foods with fewer calories from carbohydrates whenever possible.

This is because excess intake of carbohydrates will eventually be stored as fat. In addition, all three macronutrients contain 4 kcal per gram when burned within the body for energy – this is known as the thermic effect of food (TEF).

weight loss recipes Indian:

It is a common misconception that carbohydrates are the most calorie-dense macronutrient.

Some foods high in carbohydrates, such as oil, sugar, and honey, have just as many calories per gram as fat.

As a result, it’s best to choose foods with fewer calories from carbohydrates whenever possible. This is because excess intake of carbohydrates will eventually be stored as fat.

In addition, all three macronutrients contain 4 kcal per gram when burned within the body for energy – this is known as the thermic effect of food (TEF).