The film Ai no Utagoe or Kikasete will be released in autumn

From the official website for the original animated movie Ai no Utagoe o Kikaset has presented a second promotional video, in which they introduce us to their protagonists and we can listen to Tao Tsuchiya singing, in addition to revealing that its premiere will be in Japanese cinemas in the fall.
For this project we have had Yoshiura e Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Princess Principal) to write the script, Kanna Kii will be designing the characters and Shuichi Shimamura he will be adapting them for animation as well as directing it.
The plot will introduce us to Shion, a girl recently transferred to a Kagebe city school, she will take advantage of her singing ability to help Satomi, a classmate who finds it difficult to join the class.
The cast confirmed so far includes:
- Tao Tsuchiya como Shion
- Haruka Fukuhara como Satomi
- Asuka Kudo como Touma
- Kazuyuki Okitsu como Gocchan
- Mikako Komatsu como Aya
- Satoshi Hino as Thunder