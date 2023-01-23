Where to watch Yellowjackets Season 2

Since Season 1 of the famous television series, Yellowjackets left several (many, many) questions unresolved, there is still plenty for us to learn from its secrets. Showtime provided us a cause to rejoice today, however, by announcing the release date for the Second season of the show.

Beep Beep! The Emmy-nominated show will continue to cover two different timelines when it returns: One takes place in the mid-1990s and has soccer team members who escape an aircraft crash but get stuck in a forest, while the other takes place in the present and features the survivors attempting to live regular adult lives while keeping what happened in the forest a secret.

Yellowjackets Season 2

The horrific idea is a half psychological drama, part survival horror, and it demonstrates how young friendships begin to deteriorate before being distorted over time by tragedy and secrets. And that’s before you take into account the superb ’90s punk music.

Halfway through the first season, Showtime announced that the series has been renewed for a second season. The drama presently has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is nominated for the best drama series at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Hollywood Reporter quotes Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, the network’s entertainment executives, as stating that they are “overwhelmed by both the plaudits and the public reaction.”

The suspenseful supernatural series, which stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress as adult versions of four teenagers who were left behind after a 1996 plane crash, was picked up by Showtime for a season 2 in December 2021—even before the first five episodes of Season 1 had aired, demonstrating just how quickly the disaster drama has become a cultural phenomenon.

The cast of Yellowjackets Season 2

There will be more survivors of airline crashes this season. Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Simone Kessell playing an adult Lottie, Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will be joining the cast as an adult Van.

Elijah Wood has been tapped to appear as a series guest star. In the present-day plot, the former Lord of the Rings actor will portray Walter, a nosy citizen investigator who is presumably aware of Misty’s evil deeds. According to Showtime, Walter will “push Misty in ways she won’t see coming.”

-Melanie Lynskey – Adult Shauna

-Sophie Nélisse – Teenage Shauna

-Tawny Cypress – Adult Taissa

-Jasmin Savoy Brown – Teenage Taissa

-Juliette Lewis – Adult Natalie

-Christina Ricci – Adult Misty

-Sammi Hanratty – Teenage Misty

-Simone Kessell – Adult Lottie

-Courtney Eaton – Teenage Lottie

-Elijah Wood – undisclosed citizen

-Lauren Ambrose – Adult Van

-Liv Hewson – Teenage Van

Yellowjackets Season 2 Plot

A high school girls’ soccer team is followed by Yellowjackets as they get stuck after an aircraft disaster in 1996 while en route to a competition. The survivors start lying and cheating before becoming violent and even cannibalism.

The series also explores the effects of the incident 20 years later on the survivors’ psyches, all the while dropping tantalizing hints about what truly occurred in the forest. The Season 2 story hasn’t been announced yet, not even to the network, and fans are beyond themselves with curiosity.

As the episodes go on, these riddles are provisionally solved, but it’s safe to predict that by the conclusion of Season 1, there could be more questions than answers. There were several mysteries in the climax, but the one involving Lottie (Courtney Eatondestiny )’s is still shocking viewers to this day.

With the program attracting such high watching numbers, writers will be keen to sate the thirst of thousands of viewers who are hungry for answers. It is hoped that some of the numerous issues asked in the finale will be addressed in the forthcoming Season.

Who is in the pit dead? The meaning of the sign is: What will become of Shauna’s child? Even though it would be disappointing, it’s possible that not all of those questions will be resolved in the upcoming Season. Yellowjackets fans may think this is terrible news, but it’s really quite exciting since there are rumors that there will be a whopping five seasons of the program, giving us plenty of time to solve all these interesting puzzles.

Yellowjackets Season 1 Recap

The shocking and unsettling end of the first season left us with more inquiries than answers in classic cliffhanger style. After being shunned by her teammates, Jackie (Ella Purnell) died shockingly alone in the snow, and Travis’s brother Javi went missing after the ladies’ hallucinatory night in the woods.

In the present, we learned that Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was taken from her motel room and put into a vehicle and that Lottie is still very much alive and may even be the founder of a cult.

Where to watch Yellowjackets Season 2

On Friday, March 24, all Showtime customers can access and watch on demand the first episode of Yellowjackets’ second season on demand. At 9 p.m. ET on March 26th, the new season will make its television premiere.

How many episodes are there in Yellowjackets season 2?

Yellowjackets’ first season consists of 10 episodes. It is unknown how many episodes there will be in total in Seasons 2 and beyond.

Is there a trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2?

Yellowjackets Season 2 does not yet have a complete trailer, but a quick teaser with the December 2022 launch date was released.

Is there a Yellowjackets season 3?

Prior to Season 2, it was made known that the show would actually return for a season 3 at Showtime. Therefore, we won’t see these characters for the last time this Spring.

Showtime made the decision to spoil the viewers even more given their high excitement for Season 2. Ahead of Season 2’s spring release, the network ordered a third season of Yellowjackets. On December 15, Variety received confirmation from Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

We wanted to capitalize on the momentum by hastening the release of Season 3 right immediately, McCarthy said, given the overwhelming popularity of Yellowjackets in Season 1 and the pent-up excitement for Season 2.