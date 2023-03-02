The Crown Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s a done deal! Netflix has now affirmed that Crown will end including its final and sixth season, as ordered by the king. Whenever the show first started, that was the plan, but for a while, things changed and season five was supposed to be the last one.

Since the show’s creator Peter Morgan decided in July 2020, that is no longer the case. If you want to know why it could have happened, here’s what Netflix says about it:

“As soon as we started talking about the plots for series five, it became clear that we needed to go back to our initial plan and to do six seasons to do the story justice. Netflix has decided to give The Crown a sixth season, instead of ending the show after Season 5.

Even though Season 5 just came out, task on the Season 6 has already started, and there have been some updates about how the stories will go.

The Crown is among the most talked-about shows in the UK. It has gotten reviews that are all over the place, with some people finding it very funny and others finding it outrageous. The Crown is now among the most popular British shows and films of all time, though.

The Crown, a royal drama on Netflix, is almost over, and it looks like it will go off with a bang. Season 6 has already started filming, and it will cover the time after season 5, which was about Prince Charles and Diana’s divorce. It will start with Princess Diana’s death in 1997 and go through the 21st century.

Imelda Staunton, who played Queen Elizabeth II in season 5, Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dominic West, who played Charles, Prince of Wales, and Elizabeth Debicki, who played Diana, Princess of Wales, will all be back for the final season.

This is the second time Morgan has changed his mind about a sixth season. Morgan said in January 2020, “At first, I thought The Crown would have six seasons, but as we’re working here on stories for season 5, it’s clear to me that it’s the perfect moment and location to end.”

I’m thankful that Netflix and Sony helped me make this choice.” But even the best-laid plans couldn’t handle the weight of many important storylines, especially those about Prince Charles as well as Princess Diana’s divorce as well as the Princess of Wales’s death in 1997.

The Crown Season 6 Release Date

Netflix hasn’t said when season six of The Crown will come out, but based on when the previous seasons came out, we can guess that it will be around November 2023.

But since filming for season 6 was put on hold after the Queen died, things could look somewhat different this time.

In an interview with Deadline, writer Peter Morgan started talking more about this decision “The Crown is indeed a love letter to her, and for now, I have nothing more to say than respect and silence. I think we will also stop shooting out of respect.”

Whenever The Crown first began in 2016, the director, Stephen Daldry, hinted that plans were already in place in case the Queen died: “We don’t know whenever that time will come, but it would be appropriate and right to show respect to a Queen.

It’d be a simple way to show respect and pay homage. She is known all over the world, and this is what we ought to do.” Taking all of this into account, season six of A Crown could easily come out in December 2023 or even early 2024.

The Crown Season 6 Cast

Almost all of the cast of The Throne season 5 will be back for the last season. This means that Imelda Staunton will be back as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce will be back as her husband Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville will be back as her sister Princess Margaret.

The characters of The Queen Mother, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew will be played by Marcia Warren, Claudia Harrison, Sam Woolf, and James Murray. Elizabeth Debicki will be back as Princess Diana. At the end of season 4, she took over for Emma Corrin. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Dominic West and Olivia Williams, will also be back.

Since Tony Blair is now the Prime Minister on the show, it’s unlikely that Jonny Lee Miller will come back as John Major.

In the season 5 finale, Cherie Blair, played by Lydia Leonard, and her husband Bertie Carvel, played by Bertie Carvel, were introduced as the new PM and his wife. Blair was Prime Minister until 2007, so it’s likely he’ll have a big part to play in the last season.

There will also be some new people on the show. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been chosen after a long process. Rufus Kampa will play the future king after Diana dies, but Ed McVey will play him when he is a young adult.

When she meets the Prince at the University of St. Andrews, Meg Bellamy will play Middleton. Will Powell will play a younger version of Prince Harry, but no one else has been cast for him yet. All of these people have never been to a movie before.

Morgan, who made them, said that their first appearance was “exciting” to see. “In season 6, the arrival of William, Kate, and Harry just blows the doors off,” he said on The Crown podcast. “You just want to see them.”

“And it happened during the read-through. As we were reading, you could see that everyone was looking up and across the room at each other. Every time William talked, I thought, “Oh my God, this is so interesting.””

The Crown Season 6 Trailer

The Crown Season 6 Plot

The last season of A Crown will likely take place in the late 1990s or early 2000s. Morgan has said that the exhibition will never take place in the present day and will end with their 2000.

Season 5 finished in 1997, after showing the election of Tony Blair and how close Diana was to Dodi Fayed. Based on pictures of Debicki filming on a yacht within the mean, season 6 is likely to start right away with the Queen of Wales’s last weeks (source: Daily Mail).

Diana and Dodi were killed in an automobile accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside the other driver, Henri Paul. They had been on vacation together. DeadlineThe deadline at the show won’t show the crash itself. Instead, it will show what happened before and after the crash.

Fans of the movie The Queen, which was written by Peter Morgan, who also wrote The Crown, will know that this was a rough time again for Royal Family even though they dealt with the public’s grief over Diana’s death.

Since Prince William and Kate Middleton have been cast, we also understand that the show will focus on the future king’s time at university, where he met Middleton for the first time in 2001. The program is likely to look at how Prince William, as well as Prince Harry, dealt with their grief after their mother died.

Other important events for the Royal Family around this time include the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the deaths of Princess Margaret as well as the Queen Mother in February and March of the same year.

The Sun says that the series could go all the way up to Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed this yet.

After an early wrap party in August 2022, actor Dominic West told Time limit that the finale “is going to be as tumultuous as it gets.” And he’s right because this is when The Crown will finally show the tragic death of Princess Diana.

One of the Deadline’s sources said that there was “anxiety behind scenes” before shooting that scene, even though Diana’s death won’t appear on the screen.

A source told Deadline, “We’ve been afraid of getting to this point.” “The countdown is down to two weeks, and while we’re coolly going about our business, it’s fair to say that there’s some anxiety, a sense of being on the edge. I mean, this is a bombshell in terms of how sensitive it is.”

Most likely, this is why the authors have chosen to focus on the events leading up to Diana’s death and then the events after her death. For many, it would be too much to show the whole crash.