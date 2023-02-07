Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3

The first three episodes of the third and final season of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will be made available on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, according to a Disney announcement. The finale will air on April 5, 2023, with new episodes following every Wu-Wednesday.

Based on the actual history of the Wu-Tang Clan, Wu-Tang: An American Saga draws inspiration from “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu.”

The show follows the formation of the Clan, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who tries to bring together a dozen young, black men who are broken between music as well as a crime but start rising to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. The show is set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3

In the group’s last season, each member has started their own adventures to choose their or place in the music industry, having just released their first album and continuing their ascent to prominence. In order to keep his commitment to his Wu brothers to establish their legacy, RZA strives to maintain control of the situation.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is an American drama-streaming television series that was created by RZA and Alex Tse. On Hulu, the program debuted on September 4, 2019. The show received a second season renewal in January 2020, and it debuted on September 8, 2021. The television show received a final and third season renewal in November 2021.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Cast

Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles

Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell

Marcus Callender as Oliver

Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs

Shameik Moore as Corey Woods

TJ Atoms as Russell Jones

Uyoata Udi as Jason Hunter

Erika Alexander as Linda Diggs

Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs

David “Dave East” Brewster as Clifford Smith

Trayce Malachi as Young Bobby Diggs

Jaidon Walls as Young Divine Diggs

Vincent Pastore as Fat Larry

Moise Morancy as Treach

Caleb Castille as Darryl

Natalie Carter as Miss Gloria

Robert Crayton as Attila

Anthony Chisholm as Old Chess Player

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Jah Son

Ebony Obsidian as Nia

Justus David-Graham as Randy Diggs

Samuel McKoy-Johnson as Darius Coles

Amyrh Harris as Darren Coles

Bokeem Woodbine as Jerome

Jamie Hector as Andre D Andre

Uyoata Udi as Inspectah Deck, Damani Sease as U-God, and Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs are among the other returning cast members. It's probable that Fat Larry played by Vincent Pastore, Jah Son by Jorge Lendeborg, Uncle Hollis by Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Masta Killah by JaQwan J. Kelly will make a comeback, but we haven't heard for sure. There's a potential that Season 3 may introduce us to some new characters, and then we'll keep you informed when cast information becomes available.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Plot

Where can I watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3?

Fans of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” have been eagerly waiting since October 2021 for news about Season 3, which ended with the Wu-Tang Clan on the cusp of enormous success. And now, the news has come to pass. The third and final season will debut on February 15, 2023, when three episodes will drop simultaneously on Hulu. The series will thereafter continue with fresh episodes airing every Wednesday until the series finale on April 5, 2023.

The third and final season — or chapter, as they call it — of Hulu’s period drama and musical biographical series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” debuted on January 11, 2023, with a comprehensive and illuminating trailer. Season 3 of the Wu-Tang Clan shows the group relishing in the triumph of their critically acclaimed, game-changing first album but frightened for the future.

They are also pondering their next actions and attempting to make decisions about their future as a collective and as individual performers. Wu-Tang, the recently named “standard bearers of hip-hop,” wants to maintain its position atop the music industry and create a legacy while also thinking about changing and being current.