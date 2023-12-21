Season 3 of Winter House, which has become something of an Avengers spinoff on Bravo, brings together reality stars from all around the Bravo world for another two weeks of vacation and hilarious antics. As one would think, traveling with friends, enemies, and strangers may bring its fair share of challenges, and the cameras from the network were there to document it all.

The new season features Tom Schwartz, who is known for his role on Vanderpump Rules, as a co-host. In the next Winter House episodes, viewers will likely hear more of his comments on the subject before they witness how he has managed to move beyond the consequences of Scandoval in Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Season 3 filming began after the public disclosure of the scandal. After appearing in the first season of Stars on Mars, this will be Schwartz’s third reality series of the year. When will the third season of Winter House begin airing, and who else will be joining the cast? Our current understanding of the next episodes is as follows:

Where to watch Winter House Season 3?

On October 24, 2023, at 9/8c, Bravo debuted the third season of The Winter House on Bravo/Peacock. Peacock will also have new episodes accessible for streaming the following day.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can watch the Winter House season premiere live on Tuesday on Sling TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream. If you have a standard Peacock membership, you may also watch new episodes the day after they air.

About Winter House

Premiering on Bravo on October 20, 2021, Winter House is a reality show set in the United States. In this sequel to Summer House, a group of friends go on a winter getaway to different places. This series brings together new and returning cast members from a variety of Bravo programs, including Summer House, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Family Karma, and Below Deck, among others.

Winter House Season 3 Cast

Our familiar face from Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz, will be taking the starring role this time around. We may expect to hear more of his comments on the matter in the next Winter House episodes before Vanderpump Rules season 11 reveals how he has moved beyond Scandoval. The fact that filming for Season 3 took place after the controversy broke makes this all the more intriguing.

Winter House welcomes Tom Schwartz and Jordan Emanuel, both of whom were in the pilot season of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. During the spinoff of Summer House, Jordan gained fame for his frankness and resolve.

Below are the Bravolebs that round out the cast:

Amanda Batula (Summer House)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Danielle Olivera (Summer House)

Alex Propson (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Malia White (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Katie Flood (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Kory Keefer (Winter House)

Brian Benni (Family Karma)

Casey Craig

Also making guest appearances in the new Winter House episodes are Jason Cameron (from Winter House), Sam Feher (from Summer House), and Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, and Rhylee Gerber from the Below Deck series.

Winter House Season 3 Plot

The third season of Winter House will take place in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Although details are few, the narrative promises the typical array of friendship, rivalry, and romance. Emotions are sure to run high when a group of friends vacation in a picturesque location like this.

Pay close attention to the third season since it promises new powder, unexpected characters, and a lot of action. The program claims to cover all bases, whether it’s friendship problems or love complications.

Winter House Season 3 Trailer

There are a lot of thrilling moments in the third-season trailer for The Winter House. There is a surprising crossover romance, an uncomfortable love triangle, and nudity. A new Katie, unrelated to his ex-girlfriend Katie Maloney, builds a bond with Tom Schwartz.

As the trailer suggests a possible relationship between him and Katie Flood, he remarks, “Katie is so hot, but I can never hook up with someone named Katie.” As rumors about Kory’s relationship status with Sam circulate, he finds himself flirting with Malia and Jordan. It would seem that Alex has feelings for Jordan, while Danielle is into Alex. Finally, a pregnancy test is being awaited by Kyle and Amanda.