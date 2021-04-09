Suicide Squad: David Ayer insists on releasing his version of the director after the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

David Ayer has expressed his desire to release his original version of Suicide Squad, after the successful premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

In an interview with EW, Ayer reinforced the need for the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign by vocalizing the “amazing” which was the director’s cut of the 2016 movie before the studio got involved, after previously stating that his “Heartwarming drama turned into a comedy” from studio executives after the mixed reception of Batman v Superman and Deadpool’s blockbuster status.

“I get it, it’s a business”Ayer told EW, speaking on the subject again. “It’s frustrating because I did a very heartfelt drama and it broke into pieces and they tried to turn him into Deadpool, which it wasn’t supposed to be like. And then you get hit, you’re the captain of the ship, and my name was on it. [Risas] Even though it didn’t represent what I actually did, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It’s an amazing movie, it just scared the executives. “.

While Ayer indicated that he understood why the studio took an entrepreneurial approach to its Suicide Squad court, he noted that community-driven initiatives may be exactly what the industry needs to bring about a change in the way people studios see projects, perhaps opening up the potential for “different things, different versions, different assets” are shared with an audience.

“I think the studios now see that there may be canon, or there may not be, the fans just want to touch it.”explained Ayer. “They love the characters, they just want to spend more time with them. And people are much more sophisticated about how movies are made and they want to participate in the journey. There is room for different things, different versions, different assets that are shared with the. audience. I think it just helps strengthen the community. “.

Yesterday he credited Warner Bros. for supporting Zack Snyder and “have the courage to explore” their take on The Justice League after a legion of fans joined in an online collective that ultimately executives couldn’t ignore, resulting, in part, with the studio giving them exactly what they demanded from the announcing plans last year to go ahead with Snyder’s cut from The Justice League.

Some have speculated that the four-hour director’s cut of Justice League could pave the way for Ayer’s version, given that DC movie’s equally tumultuous post-production history. Ayer himself has spoken about the significant differences between his version of the film and the one that was released in theaters, including an alternate main villain, stronger ties to the Justice League, and much more of Jared Leto’s Joker.

However, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff recently rejected any chance of a 2016 Suicide Squad “Yesterday Cut” being greenlit, as the studio has apparently shifted its focus to releasing the next one. James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad, which is just one of the major Warner Bros. movies hitting theaters and HBO Max simultaneously this year, along with The Matrix 4 and Mortal Kombat.