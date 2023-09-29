If You Wish Upon Me Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This program originated in South Korea. If You Wish Upon Me was being composed in Korean at its inception. The premiere of the show’s first season is scheduled for August 10, 2022.

The production takes place on location in South Korea. It is produced by KBS2. The program is a reimagining of Dangshini Sowoneul Malhamyeon as a romantic comedy.

It has sixteen episodes scheduled for Season 1 of If You Wish Upon Me. We are confident that they will be remarkable. The trailer has just been released, and you can discover it by looking for it.

If You Wish Upon Me has the most recent midweek K-drama to combine drama, romance, and unexpected twists. The plot revolves around a man named Yoon Gyeo-Eye.

His life has been difficult, as he has spent significant time in an orphanage, a juvenile detention facility, and a penitentiary.

After a significant event in his life, Gyeo-Rye begins volunteering at a hospice as he struggles to live a normal existence.

The premiere is scheduled for August 10 on the local Korean broadcast network KBS. It will assume the position previously held by Jinxed At First.

On the official KBS social media channel, stills from the first episode and a trailer for the show have been released in anticipation of the premiere.

The premiere time for the first episode is 9:50 p.m. KST, and the program is available on Viu for streaming. The program is based around the Ambulance Wish Foundation, a Dutch-born organization.

The young man is also an ex-offender who has spent several years in prison and whose life is perpetually difficult.

He winds up employed by a hospital and becomes involved with “Team Genie,” a group that granted the dying patients’ final desires.

If You Wish Upon Me Season 1 Release Date

As previously stated, the release date will be August 10, 2022. The program will be released gradually.

We believe that two episodes per week would be an appropriate release rate for this program. However, it is already evident that this performance will shatter numerous benchmarks.

This show has a star-studded cast, a convoluted and self-indulgent plot, and its creators have previously produced a wonderful show.

The program will continue until the conclusion is released. People are going insane as a result of all the anticipation, and it is entirely understandable.

Soon, we will be able to watch Season 1 of If You Wish Upon Me. It is a very large program that will run for a very long time, however it is similar to a mini-TV series. Extremely unlikely, the program will return for a second season.

If You Wish Upon Me Season 1 Cast

Ji Chang-Wook as Yoon Gyeo-Rye

Sung Dong-Il as Kang Tae-Sik

Sooyoung as Seo Yeon-Joo

Won Ji-An as Ha Joon-Kyung

Yang Hee-Kyeong as Yeom Soon-Ja

Gil Hae-Yeon as Choi Deok-Ja

Yoo Soon-Woong as Hwang Cha-Yong

Jeon Chae-Eun as Yoo Seo-Jin

If You Wish Upon Me Season 1 Plot

Thus, the storyline of the program is very straightforward. There is little to conceal or reveal here. The program is based on very basic metrics. The program focuses on a male. It is Yoon Gyeo-Rye’s name. The existence of Yoon Gyeo-Rye has been difficult.

He served time in an orphanage, a juvenile correctional facility, and a penitentiary. He has difficulty leading a typical existence.

As a result of an event, he begins volunteering at a hospice. There, he collaborates with Kang Tae-Sik, the volunteer team supervisor, and Seo Yeon-Joo, the nurse. We cannot wait to view this program.

