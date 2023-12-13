Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun’s next JTBC drama, Welcome to Samdalri, set to broadcast this winter, is presently causing quite a stir in the Korean drama community.

The pairing of Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-woo in a drama is a first. Get ready for some serious excitement, because JTBC has just dropped some teaser trailers on their Instagram accounts. Because of its future healing and romance drama’s narrative, which involves the lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers cliché, and its village location, many fans have also noted that it reminds them of Hometown Cha Cha Cha and The Good Bad Mom.

Where to watch Welcome to Samdal-ri?

From December 2, 2023, until January 21, 2024, viewers may look forward to the forthcoming romance and healing drama Welcome to Samdalri on television. Each week, on Saturday and Sunday, two episodes of the drama will be broadcast; each episode will last for an hour and ten minutes.

Watch it on JTBC in South Korea: Welcome to Samdalri. Those in other countries may watch it online on services like TVING and Netflix.

Welcome to Samdal-ri Plot

The plot takes place on Jeju Island and centers on Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal, two boyhood friends played by Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun, respectively. To save his hometown’s seniors, Yong-pil resolves to become a weather forecaster after the tragic loss of his mother at the hands of an inaccurate forecast. But he has a reputation as a headstrong troublemaker due to his zeal and intransigence when it comes to letting false information slip.

Meanwhile, Sam-dal, who goes by the name Jo Eun-hye, relocates to Seoul to fulfill her ambition of becoming a famous fashion photographer. Still, she goes back to her hometown to see Yong-pil when her life takes a dramatic turn for the worse. The two friends realize their love for one another is just as strong as it was before a tragedy tore them apart.

Welcome to Samdal-ri Cast

Ji Chang-wook as Jo Yong-pil

Ta Hwan in Empress Ki, Seo Jung Hoo in Healer, Kim Je Ha in The K2, and Noh Ji Wook in Suspicious Partner are the roles that brought the actor the most fame. His ability to switch gears between love and action parts is a selling point; only a few K-drama actors can pull this off well.

Shin Hye-sun as Jo Sam-dal

The actress has been in many popular Korean dramas, having been in supporting roles in hits like Oh My Ghost and The Legend of the Blue Sea. Stranger, Five Enough, The Hymn of Death, See You in My 19th Life, and Mr. Queen are among her most acclaimed pieces nonetheless.

The other cast members list are as follows:

Kim Mi-kyung as Go Mi-ja

Seo Hyun-chul as Jo Pan-sik

Shin Dong-mi as Jo Jin-dal

Kang Mi-na as Jo Hae-dal

Kim Do-eun as Cha Ha-yul

Yu Oh-seong as Jo Sang-tae

Kang Young-seok as Boo Sang-do

Lee Jae-won as Wang Kyung-tae

Yang Kyung-won as Jeon Dae-young

Baek Hyun-joo as Oh Geum-sul

Kim Mi-hwa as Yang Bu-ja

Yoon Jin-seong as Jeon He-ja

Jo Yun-seo as Bang Eun-ju

Han Eun-seong as Cheon Chung-gi

Welcome to Samdal-ri Creators

Known for helming critically acclaimed Korean dramas, Cha Young Hoon is responsible for Welcome to Samdalri. Series like “Are You Human Too?” rise to a level of narrative that very few programs can match, and Cha Young Hoon did an exceptional job directing it. When the Camelia Blooms, The Bridal Mask, and Uncontrollably Fond are among his other notable pieces.



The drama’s scriptwriter, Kwon Hye Joo, has become a household name in the business despite only having penned screenplays for three dramas before Welcome to Samdalri. Among his earlier pieces are Hi Bye, Mama!, Go Back Couple, and The Sound of Your Heart. With the exception of the director and screenwriter, the drama has kept most of the cast members under wraps; as a result, we will have to wait for the release of additional information.

Welcome to Samdal-ri Trailer

JTBC has released two trailers for the show. Shin Hye-sun’s return to her hometown after a long absence is shown in the teaser as a very tumultuous event. Currently, Ji Chang-wook is en route to her location. As they try to ease Shin Hye-sun’s anxiety, the whole Samdalri village is in a state of disarray.

There are many touching scenes in Welcome to Salmadri, like Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun dancing, kissing in the rain, and having positive chats, but there is also a heartbreaking peek into their growing love relationship. The trailer for Welcome to Samdalri shows both their anguish as they fall apart and their joy at being able to rejoin and let love blossom again.