The Little Mermaid Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Little Mermaid’s release date on Disney Plus has finally been confirmed. Viewers anxious to view (or revisit) this latest live-action adaptation of a beloved animated film will not have to wait long.

Disney has verified that The Little Mermaid is going to be available on Disney Plus beginning September 6th. On a single day, an abundance of supplementary content will be added to the platform.

These featurettes will enable spectators to delve deeper onto the film’s production and will feature commentary from a knack for creativity responsible for bringing the animation to life.

The 2023 adaptation of The Little Mermaid, based upon the 1989 animated movie of the same name, was released with theaters in May.

The musical fantasy film starring Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King chronicles the narrative of Ariel (Bailey), a mermaid heroine of the underwater kingdom Atlantica.

Ariel, intrigued by the human world, travels to the ocean’s surface, where she encounters and falls in affection for Prince Eric (Hauer-King).

After she makes a bargain with the sea sorceress Ursula in order to participate in life on land, Ariel’s emotions for Eric and infatuation in the human world position her and her father’s dominion in danger.

Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula, while Javier Bardem portrays King Triton of Atlantica. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina provide the voices for Ariel’s aquatic friends Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle.

Ariel (Halle Bailey) has returned to the big screen in The Little Mermaid (2023), the latest in Disney’s wildly successful series of live-action remakes.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios once more invites viewers to travel beneath the sea to witness the unfolding of Princess Ariel’s story as never before.

Fans around the world were delighted by the film, which was directed by seasoned musical filmmaker Rob Marshall and starred prominent Hollywood actors such as Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Seaside Witch and Javier Bardem, Jr. as King Triton.

Here is where your are able to view The Little Mermaid, the most recent high-budget remake of a Disney animated classic.

The Little Mermaid Release Date

The premiere of “The Little Mermaid” on Disney+ is scheduled for September 6, 2023.

The Little Mermaid Cast

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince

Simone Ashley as Indira

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Chef Louis

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Awkwafina as Scuttle

The Little Mermaid Trailer

The Little Mermaid Plot

Bailey’s depiction of Ariel has been praised by viewers, who have awarded the film a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67% at the time of writing.

In a four-star evaluation of the film, Digital Spy praised the actress’s performance, stating, “What makes this remake Disney’s finest is unquestionably Bailey’s performance.

Even without her voice, she is pure enchantment and enables you to experience every emotion Ariel is feeling.

The Little Mermaid was released within theaters recently this year to a divided reception.

It has a lackluster 64% ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, yet its audience rating is an impressive 94%.

With a worldwide gross of approximately $556 million against an estimated budget of more than $250 million, the remake did not generate enough for Disney to consider it a financial success, as its breakeven point is estimated to be around $500 million.

The Little Mermaid isn’t the first nor will it be the last live-action Disney adaptation. Here are some options available on Disney+ for viewing more contemporary adaptations of these classic films:

Peter and Wendy Pan Just a few months beforehand The Little Mermaid hits theaters, a new story featuring mermaids alongside Peter Pan and Wendy is released.

This would indicate that the general population appreciated it considerably over professional critics.

David Lowery delivers a stunning retelling of the classic Neverland story, providing many of the characters alongside engaging backstories as well as personalities that distinguish it from the original.

What makes “The Little Mermaid” is the well-known story of Ariel, a winsome and courageous young creature via a passion for exploration.

Ariel, a particularly rebellious and youngest daughter of King Triton, yearns to learn more about the surface world.

She develops affections for the attractive Prince Eric during her voyage to the surface. Mermaids aren’t supposed to communicate with humans, but Ariel must follow her heart.

In exchange for the chance to experience life on land, she makes a deal with the evil sea sorceress Ursula, putting her life and her father’s throne in peril.