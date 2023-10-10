Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episode 4 and 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

The second season of the pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, which was a huge hit in the United States last year, is going to begin streaming on Max. The new season features the return of Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in their roles as the gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet and the legendary Blackbeard, respectively.

The last episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving UK viewers eager for the conclusion. However, when can we expect to see the next season on BBC Two? We’ve got the scoop on when fresh episodes of Our Flag Means Death might make it across to the UK, as well as the episode count for the upcoming season.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episode 4 and 5 Release Date

On October 12, 2023, Max will receive the long-awaited fourth and fifth episodes of Our Flag Means Death, season 2. Meanwhile, on October 19, 2023, we can see the next two episodes. Between 26 and 36 minutes will pass between episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2.

Here is the full breakdown of when season 2 will be available:

Episode 1: October 05, 2023

Episode 2: October 05, 2023

Episode 3: October 05, 2023

Episode 4: October 12, 2023

Episode 5: October 12, 2023

Episode 6: October 19, 2023

Episode 7: October 19, 2023

Episode 8: October 26, 2023

Our Flag Means Death Story

The series is inspired by the life of the real-life Gentleman Pirate, Stede Bonnet. Beginning in 1717, the first season follows Bonnet as he embarks on a life of crime after leaving behind his family and the affluence of his landed aristocratic background in Barbados. Bonnet is shown as being unqualified for the post since he lacks experience outside of his wealthy upbringing.

Captain Bonnet and his dysfunctional crew of the Revenge face off against naval vessels and other savage pirates as they try to stay alive at sea. The crew of the Revenge meets the infamous pirate captain Edward Teach and his crew, featuring First Mate Izzy Hands, during their many adventures. When Teach and Bonnet start dating, turmoil and comedy ensue.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Cast

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Con O’ Neil as Izzy

Vico Ortiz as Jim

Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Matthew Maher as Black Pete

Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel Buttons

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Nathan Foad as Lucius Spriggs

Ruibo Qian as Susan

Anapela Polataivao as Auntie

Madeleine Sami as Archie

Erroll Shand as Prince Ricky Barnes

Minnie Driver as Anne Bonny

Rachel House as Mary Read

Bronson Pinchot as Ned Low

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Plot

Max has released the official logline for Our Flag Means Death season 2: The fictional story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an 18th-century aspiring pirate, is partially based on real events. Stede turned captain of the pirate ship Revenge after giving up the seemingly pampered life of a nobleman. After a fateful encounter with Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), Stede was able to win over his possibly rebellious crew. Blackbeard and Stede, two very different people, found more than camaraderie on the high seas; they fell in love. They must fight through it now.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

After being killed by his crew, Ed is stuck in the third episode of the romantic comedy and must decide whether he will head to the afterlife or return to Earth. He makes a wise decision and awakens up with his girlfriend Stede by his side.

They’ll have a lot to discuss in the fourth episode of Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death. In the first episode, Stede tries to assassinate Ed’s old enemy Ben Hornigold but fails miserably because Hornigold is immortal. Is Ed going to take a chance this time?

In addition, Stede and Olu are pleased by the arrangement that China’s pirate queen, Zheng Yi Sao, makes with the opposing captain. As it stands, the agreement won’t hold. After helping Ed’s group getaway, Stede and his men take them back to the Revenge. Is that a possible ambush spot for an enemy?

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Trailer

The second season of the famous Max comedy Our Flag Means Death has a full trailer, and it looks insane. The show is based only loosely on the lives of the people it portrays, and it was created by David Jenkins.

The story follows Stede (Rhys Darby) and his crew as they try to build a reputation for themselves as pirates during the early 18th century and cross encounters with the notorious Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) along the way. Now that Max has released the entire teaser, we know that the first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2 will premiere on Thursday, October 5.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes

The second season of Our Flag Means Death will consist of 8 episodes. New episodes will be released on Thursdays beginning with the premiere. Episodes will typically run between 25 and 35 minutes in length.

Where to watch Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

The upcoming episode will be available on HBO Max. If you live in the UK or Europe and want to watch HBO Max, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to access the content. Episodes 4 and 5 are accessible on HBO Max, which has various promotions running for new customers.