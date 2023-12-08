Where to Watch the Series Thursday’s Widows?

Altos de las Cascadas’s well-off inhabitants never have to leave their houses for a thing. This gated community seems to run itself, protected from the less secure and more hopeless world outside its walls. The murders of three important members of the community, however, reveal long-buried truths about the neighborhood. Is the claim of safety accurate?

Mystery Thursday’s Widows delves into the harsh socioeconomic stratification of early 2000s Mexico and is directed by Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz (Road to Mars, Un Papá Pirata). Irene Azuela, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and Sofia Sisniega are just a few of the many talented actresses and actors featured in the series.

Where to watch Thursday’s Widows?

Streaming on Netflix now are all 1 season episodes of Thursday’s Widows.

Thursday’s Widows Cast

Omar Chaparro as Tano Scaglia

In this series, Omar Chaparro will portray Tano Ferrari. Sofia is the wife of the successful businessman Tano Ferrari. He does some questionable things, yet he’s also a wonderful husband and dad.

Irene Azuela as Teresa Scaglia

On Thursday’s Widows, acclaimed actress Irene Azuela stars as Teresa. Juan Pablo is a prominent business magnate, and Teresa is his wealthy wife. She is fiercely protective of her family and is not afraid to speak her mind. She is a strong, self-reliant lady.

Cassandra Ciangherotti as Mavi Guevara

Isabella Ferrari, Tano’s sister, will be played by the actress in the program. In addition to Time Share, The Hours With You, Even the Rain, The Similars, and The Good Girls, Ciangherotti has been in other critically praised films.

The other cast members are as follows:

Juan Pablo Medina as Ronnie Guevara

Alfonso Bassave as Gustavo Maldonado

Sofía Sisniega as Carla Maldonado

Pablo Cruz Guerrero as Martín de la Luna III

Mayra Hermosillo as Lala de la Luna

Gerardo Trejoluna as Ernesto Andrade

Zuria Vega as Mariana Andrade

Thursday’s Widows Plot

The show’s mystery is built up by the deaths of three prominent men in the community: Tano Scaglia, Gustavo Maldonado, and Martin de la Luna. Teresa, Carla, and Lala are their spouses, and all three are members of the notorious Thursday’s Widows Club, where a group of ladies get together once a week to chat.

The group’s sinister familial secrets are known to real estate realtor Mavi Guevara. The truth about what transpired at Los Altos de las Cascadas on December 26th is slowly but surely emerging as these secrets are revealed. There may be some strange plot twists, but at its core, the show is a murder mystery.

Thursday’s Widows Ending

Last but not least, Teresa is seen in her house, enjoying the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. The realization that their lives would be drastically altered causes her to break down in tears. It seems like the locals are prepared to put the last year in the past and make room for the future.

Since the whole show just restated previous information, it seemed like a letdown for a series finale. The only fresh piece of knowledge is that Tano was the one who murdered Gustavo. Following the tragic deaths of the three men, many in Altos de las Cascadas attempted to keep their heads down and disregard the reality of what had transpired. They manage to obtain their away with insurance fraud, but the first episode leads us to assume that Mavi is writing a book, which might eventually expose the truth.

Thursday’s Widows Episodes

Six episodes make up Thursday’s Widows’ inaugural season. Presenting the following episode list:

Episode 01: “They Must Know the Truth”

Episode 02: “The Scaglia Family”

Episode 03: “The Andrade Family”

Episode 04: “The De La Luna Family”

Episode 05: “The Maldonado Family”

Episode 06: “The Guevara Family”

Thursday’s Widows Trailer

The main character of Thursday’s Widows finds the bodies of her husband and two friends in their pool at the beginning of the official trailer. To set the stage and mood for the event, the opening scene is very crucial. The trailer continues by showing key scenes from the film without giving away any secrets that would detract from fans’ enjoyment of the flick. Viewers of character-driven atmospheric films will like the trailer’s eerie vibe.

Thursday’s Widows: Is it based on a book?

“Las Viudas de los Jueves,” a criminal fiction book written by Claudia Piñeiro and published in 2005 in Argentina, is the basis for the series. For the work, Piñeiro won the esteemed Premio Clarín de Novela in 2005. Miranda France also translated the novel into English, and it was titled “Thursday Night Widows.”

Several key differences persist between the two shows, the most prominent of which is that the action in this one takes place in Mexico and not Argentina. Some parts of the latter have had their names changed, which will be noticeable to fans.

To illustrate the point, one episode has the Guevara sisters—Mavi and Virginia—switching places with one another; Mavi lives in Los Altos de las Cascadas, and Virginia at Cascade Heights Country Club.

Plus, several characters and story issues change in the series compared to the novel. At first, Piñeiro intended for ‘Las Viudas de los Jueves’ to symbolize the prosperous lifestyle of Argentina’s upper middle class in the 1990s, before the country’s financial situation was exacerbated by the 9/11 tragedy in 2001. So, the narrative is really about how social riches are portrayed and how it suddenly vanishes.