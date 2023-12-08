Thursday’s Widows Season 2 Release Date: Is it Renewed for Another Season?

Fans are eagerly awaiting Thursday’s release of Widows Season 2, especially after the first season was only published on Netflix this past Friday, September 14, 2023. Several male relatives’ bodies are discovered in the family pool, throwing the lives of five families into chaos in this Mexican crime thriller series. Although it was first thought to be a tragic accident, more sinister truths are revealed one by one.

So far, this is all the information we have on the release date and specifics of Thursday’s Widows Season 2.

Thursday’s Widows Season 2 Renewal Status

No renewal for a second season of Thursday’s Widows has been announced as of this writing. This is to be expected, considering the conclusion. Since Netflix has made it very apparent that this is a limited series, we have always known that the chances of receiving a second season are quite minimal.

When deciding whether or not to renew a program, Netflix often takes several indicators into account, such as the show’s initial viewership and subsequent drop-off rate. Some programs, like Squid Game and Bridgerton & Irregulars, had rapid renewals or cancellations. Sometimes, months pass before Netflix decides whether or not to renew a program.

There seems to be very little prospect of the program being renewed at the moment, but we will update this area with further facts as they become available.

Thursday’s Widows Season 2 Release Date

It would be premature to speculate on the possibility of a second season of Thursday’s Widows given the recent premiere of the first. There has also been no word on when Season 2 will be available or if it has been renewed.

The six episodes make it what Netflix calls a limited series. Nevertheless, considering the response so far, it is not completely out of the question to renew.

Thursday’s Widows Story

The suspenseful Spanish thriller takes place in affluent Argentina in 2001 and follows the protagonist, Teresa, as she discovers the bodies of her husband and two closest friends in their posh neighborhood. Hidden truths will also be revealed when the time is right. With its heavy psychological drama and concentration on the crimes and secrets of affluent families, the program is likely to provide an adrenaline rush.

Thursday’s Widows Cast

Irene Azuela as Teresa Scaglia

Omar Chaparro as Tano Scaglia

Alfonso Bassave as Gustavo Maldonado

Sofía Sisniega as Carla Maldonado

Cassandra Ciangherotti as Mavi Guevara

Juan Pablo Medina as Ronnie Guevara

Zuria Vega as Mariana Andrade

Pablo Cruz Guerrero as Martín de la Luna III

Mayra Hermosillo as Lala de la Luna

Gerardo Trejoluna as Ernesto Andrade

Thursday’s Widows Ending Explained

The tragic deaths of Tano, Gustavo, and Martin have rocked the community of Los Altos de las Cascadas. After the first episode, which takes place on December 26, all three bodies are discovered in Tano’s pool. As we see in the pilot, the locals here are living the good life with their loved ones, in relative comfort and tranquility. But the reality is different, and we find out this as the series goes on.

Even Martin has a hard time getting his life together after being unemployed, and Tano loses his job. The advantages of his grandfather’s political party allowed him to live a comfortable life.

But Martin isn’t successful enough to provide the life he always dreamed of for his family. Gustavo is a violent and violently abusive spouse. After he severely strikes Carla, causing her eye pain, she decides to leave him.

According to Thursday’s last episode of Widows, Tano was the one who ultimately took Martin’s and Gustavo’s lives. Several times during the program, Tano tried to end his own life. On this specific Thursday, however, he informs Gustavo, Martin, and Ronie that he, too, has failed to support his family. He persuades them that their families would be better off thanks to their life insurance.

Thursday’s Widows Season 2 Plot

Since Netflix has already announced that this is a limited series, much information on season 2 is restricted. The show’s primary narrative has been concluded, so there isn’t much else to talk about, even if we get a second season. Although it may be stretching things a little, we may see this piece as an anthology series.

Where to watch Thursday’s Widows?

The 14th of September saw the launch of “Thursday Widows” on Netflix. You need a membership to see the series, which is adapted from the book of the same name written by Claudia Piñeiro.