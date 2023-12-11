Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward, previously seen on Coronation Street, star in Channel 5’s The Good Ship Murder, where an ex-cop and a naval officer join up to investigate a string of killings aboard a glitzy cruise ship.

Shayne plays former detective Jack Grayling, who is pursuing his goal of becoming a cabaret singer on a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, while Catherine, the ambitious actress, portrays First Officer Kate Woods, who is living out her ambitions with all her might.

“That was exciting for us,” Shayne recalls of the Good Ship Murder, adding that their characters couldn’t be more different from Aidan and Eva on Corrie. What you see on TV is a true friendship, but I like being on screen with Cath. It seemed like there was no greater team than that!

Where to watch The Good Ship Murder?

The Good Ship Murder airs on Channel 5 and My5. Eight episodes will make up the new series.

The Good Ship Murder Plot

The protagonist, Jack Grayling, is a retired police investigator who decides to leave the force to pursue his modest passions for singing and traveling. He transformed into a cabaret performer during a five-star Mediterranean cruise.

Murders began occurring aboard the ship when he was having relatively quiet days. He plans to enlist the aid of Kate Woods, the ship’s first officer, in his pursuit of answers about the murders. Is this ex-detective capable of reclaiming his previous greatness? Is time running out for him to solve the murder mysteries?

This episode also contains romantic undertones. If you like mysteries with a touch of romance, you now know what to watch!

The Good Ship Murder Cast

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Woods

A first officer is pursuing her captain’s license in the process of training. Together with Jack, she tries to uncover the identity of the killer who killed one of the ship’s passengers in the pilot episode.

Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling

Shayne Ward plays the role of Jack Grayling, a former special crimes unit investigator turned cabaret singer. A former special crimes unit investigator turned cabaret singer. In the pilot episode, he teams up with First Officer Kate Woods to investigate the murder of a passenger.

Claire Sweeney as Beverley Carnell

In charge of the voyage. Making sure everything goes well is her duty, and she loves it. Her role as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside is her most famous role to date. Coronation Street welcomed her this year.

Geoffrey Breton as Piers de Vreese

Yet another ship’s first officer. There is clear chemistry between his soon-to-be wife and Jack, despite his engagement to Kate. Viewers saw him portray Mark Phillips, Princess Anne’s first husband, in Blue Murder (ITV), The Diary of Anne Frank (BBC One), and The Crown (Netflix).

Zak Douglas as Jamil

In addition to his role aboard the ship, he also serves as Jack’s go-between when interacting with passengers. He appeared in The Larkins, which you may have seen.

Vincent Paul Ebrahim as Gregory

The ensign is commanding the vessel. His role in The Kumars at No. 42 is perhaps well-known.

The other cast members are as follows:

Olivia Marie Fearn as Cecile Ray

Olivia Fenton as Ella Jones

Stephen Bradley as Evan O’Donnell

Fergal Coghlan as Charlie York

The Good Ship Murder Ending

Episode 8, “Valletta” was the last episode of Season 1 of The Good Ship Murder. Kate Robbins plays the iconic singer Vida Devine in the episode. Valetta, the capital of Malta, is where she gets on board the ship to perform.

Only a strand of rosary beads catches her before she reaches the platform. First Officer Kate Woods and former Detective Jack Grayling spearhead the investigation, identifying Connor Williams, Vida’s dubious manager, as the primary suspect.

It turns out that Vida lied about penning the lyrics to her biggest hit and that her manager stole them from an unnamed artist. Their investigation into Vida’s history leads them away from their first suspect.

Jack and Kate’s relationship takes a turn for the worse after Kate’s engagement. As the program concludes, Jack performs a song for a large crowd, finally explaining the mystery.

The Good Ship Murder Episodes

Episode 01: “La Rochelle”

Episode 02: “Lisbon”

Episode 03: “Casablanca”

Episode 04: “Palma”

Episode 05: “At Sea”

Episode 06: “Sicily”

Episode 07: “Barcelona”

Episode 08: “Valletta”

The Good Ship Murder Filming Locations

Filming for The Good Ship Murder took place on a genuine cruise ship that leaves Southampton every month. The MSC Virtuosa was the location of the shoot. The magnificent ship has five swimming pools, ten restaurants, and twenty-one bars.