The Santa Clauses Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With two successful seasons under its belt on Disney+, fans may be in for another treat with a third season of The Santa Clause. New to theaters in 2022 as part of the Disney picture series, The Santa Clauses follows Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin as he searches for a replacement for Santa Claus to lead a more ordinary life.

Many of the original cast members from the films are back for the Disney+ original series, which maintains the same lighthearted, carefree spirit of the 1994 hit The Santa Claus.

Season one of The Santa Clauses was a smashing hit, and the years after the Santa Claus films had gone had done nothing to diminish the show’s allure. The Santa Clauses wasted no time in being renewed for a second season, with episodes starting to run in late 2022, less than a year after the first season ended.

Season 3 would solidify the series’ status as one of Disney+’s most popular original programs, and it has the potential to become a Christmastime mainstay. Season 2 of The Santa Clause continues to be strong, but with every episode, the possibility for season 3 rises.

The Santa Clauses Season 3 Renewal Status

The Santa Claus has not been renewed for a third season by Disney+ just yet. The second season didn’t debut until November 8, 2023, so there’s still plenty of time.

The streaming site might reveal Season 3 of The Santa Clauses shortly, considering how quickly they released Season 2 after the first season ended in December 2022.

The Santa Clauses Season 3 Release Date

The pilot episode aired on November 16, 2022. They claim that another season will be released in December 2022. The launch night of the new season was November 8, 2023.

Since Season 2 of The Santa Clause premiered on November 8, 2023, the exact date of Season 3’s release is unknown. There are a total of six episodes in Season 2, with the last one airing on December 6, 2023.

The Santa Clauses Story

Nearing his 64th birthday, Scott Calvin has come to terms with the fact that he will no longer be able to play Santa Claus. He’s becoming more unprepared to play Santa, and more significantly, he has a family that would benefit from a more ordinary existence, particularly his adolescent daughter and son.

His two teens were raised at the Pole, while his adult son grew up in Lakeside, Illinois. Scott, who has a large family, many elves, and children to please, embarks on a quest to locate a good substitute, Santa, while also getting his family ready for an exciting new life south of the Arctic Circle.

The Santa Clauses Cast

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin / Mrs. Claus

Austin Kane as Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus

Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus

Matilda Lawler as Betty

Devin Bright as Noel

Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi / Santa Claus

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Moreno / Kris Kringle

Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas / The Mad Santa

Isabella Bennett as Edie

Sasha Knight as Crouton

Izaac Wang as Hugo

Laura San Giacomo as La Befana

Liam Kyle as Gary

Ruby Jay as Riley

Marta Kessler as Olga

The Santa Clauses Season 2 Ending

The last episode of Season 2 will air on December 6, 2023, and there are a total of six episodes. Consequently, we won’t know anything regarding Season 3 until Season 2 concludes. The end of Magnus Atas’s plans for retribution comes as he is unable to reassert his authority.

He meets a customer at a hot chocolate shop and quickly realizes he needs magic from the North Pole to regain his strength. Olga kidnaps the Easter Bunny in anticipation of the holiday’s imminent arrival. The two villains give the Easter Bunny specific instructions to bring them to Santa Claus.

Even if the Easter Bunny was once Magnus Atas’s friend, he still won’t trick Santa. We all know he hates yellow peeps, but he has no choice but to eat them as a punishment.

During his escape, he ends up at the North Pole, where he is magically transformed into a rabbit. Olga and Mad Santa may still be in luck as they follow the smell of reindeer. In this state, Cal and Sandra reach Riley’s house. Cal furiously removes his Santa in Training vest, blaming his father for the breakup. The vest falls off the sled as they go and lands precisely where Magnus Atas and Olga are waiting. Now that he’s wearing the vest, Mad Santa can cast his spells once again.

The Santa Clauses Season 3 Plot

What occurs in season two will most certainly determine what happens in season three of The Santa Clause, yet there are a few things that may be reliably foreseen. In season 3, if Scott decides to maintain the role of Santa Claus in the family, his son Buddy may start to learn the ropes under Scott’s tutelage.

Season 2 will probably see the villain Magnus Antas’s (Eric Stonestreet) arc come to a close, and for season 3, we’ll need a fresh adversary. Season 3 of The Santa Clause may have a new Santa and a whole new approach; however, nothing is official at this time.

Where to watch The Santa Clauses?

The Christmas special “The Santa Clause” is now available on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses Review

An international audience has given The Santa Clauses a 6.3/10 rating on IMDb and a 57% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.