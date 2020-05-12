Bofuri Season 2 release date, cast and release platform of Anime Series

Share it:

Insights of the Anime Series Bofuri Season 2

Before we getting into the Bofuri let’s clear you about this post. In this post, we will talk about the new Japanese season Bofuri. Here, we notify you to release date, cast and release platform of Anime Series Bofuri Season 2.

About Anime Series Bofuri

First, we disclose about the production details and origin of the Anime Series Bofuri. In Japan, their Japanese Novel with the title I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max out My Defence was published. It was written by Yuumikan. The Illustrations and direction of the movie have been done by Mirai Minato and Shin Onuma. From that novel this series, Bofuri was adapted and still, it is continuing to release its season.

The First Season of Bofuri was released on 8 January 2020 and it was ended on 25 March 2020. The first Season was developed under the Silver Link Studio, and it contains 12 Episodes. Now, let’s move on to the next portion.

The Cast of Bofuri Season 2

First season’s voice artists remain the same in the Second Season. These are Kaede Honjo voiced by Kaede Hondo, Risa Shiramine voiced by Ruriko Noguchi. The character of season 2 is likely to return from season 1, which are May, Yui, Kasumi, Kuromu, Kanade, and Iz.

The Plot of Bofuri Season 2

Kaede Hondo, She is the shy and introvert girl of The Anime Series. Her friend Risa Shiramine insists her friend play with her in New World Online. But Kaede does not interested in the game, so she continues with the Maple Game, and she is trying to get the more defending points. She is focusing on Skill Development rather than Character Evolvement.

Release Date of Bofuri Season 2

Right now, the production of Bofuri Season 2 was stopped because of the Coronavirus pandemic. But makers are sure to release Bofuri Season 2 at the end of 2020.

