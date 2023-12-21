One of the most popular genres in television and movies, the show is full of love conspiracies and turmoil between families. To be covered in today’s essay is the recent publication of the second section of the series.

This series is based on a book written and released in 2015 by an Israeli author. The first installment debuted in 2021, and the most current season, which premiered in 2023, is still going strong. The series depicts the disputes between families both in the past and the present, making it a full-fledged family drama.

As we said before, this is the “Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” series. An Israeli author, Sarit Yishai-Levi, wrote a book in 2015 that served as inspiration for the series. From June 2021 until March 2023, Netflix broadcast the first half of the season. Season 2 of the show premiered on July 14, 2023, on Netflix.

Where to watch The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2?

With a Netflix membership, you may watch Season 2 of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem. Several countries on Netflix have shown or will show The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Portugal, France, Poland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Spain.

Netflix has bought The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, but it is being rushed as an original series. Yes and Yes Drama are the Israeli networks that own and air the show.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Story

The Ermoza family’s history is interwoven with that of Palestine during the Ottoman and British Mandate periods in the series. It delves more into the family’s luck throughout the ensuing war and depression.

Gabriel (Michael Aloni), Rosa (Hila Saada), and their three kids are at the core of the series’ storyline, which unfolds over two timelines with current and past episodes shown alternately. Luna (Swell Ariel Or), the oldest, is loved by her father; Rochelita and Becky are also beloved. In contrast to his affection for Luna, Gabriel shows little emotion for his wife, Rosa. She causes complicated family strife due to her jealousy of Luna.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 Cast

Swell Ariel Or as Luna Armoza

Michael Aloni as Gabriel Armoza

Hila Saada as Rosa Armoza

Irit Kaplan as Mercada Armoza

Mali Levi as Victoria Franco

Tom Hagi as Efraim Siton

Eli Steen as Raquel Armoza

Israel Ogalbo as David Franco

Yuval Scharf as Rochel

Tamir Ginsburg as Itamar Ben Moshe

Itzik Cohen as Avraham

Luna Mansour as Aisha

Hisham Sulliman as Kahlil

Shely Ben Joseph as Matilda Franco

Moris Cohen as Raphael Armoza

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem continues in the same timeline as season 1, with Luna and David now married. Meanwhile, Luna’s parents, Rosa (Hila Saada) and Gabriel Armoza (Michael Aloni), are still in a marriage that is mostly hateful and is further complicated by Gabriel’s cruel and domineering mother, Mercada (Irit Kaplan), and by Gabriel’s recent discovery that he has a grown son from a previous relationship with Rochel.

During their honeymoon, the newlyweds try to get to know each other, but Luna’s father goes looking for his son, who is now living with his ailing mother at a homeless shelter. Surprisingly, Gabriel’s son shows up uninvited at his home, expressing a desire to connect with the now-grown guy as well.

Unaware of his identity, Rosa responds and invites him in. Despite his initial hesitation, he quickly escapes, grabbing a portrait of his father in the process.

As the Israelis revolt against the British occupation and the British-occupied parts of the nation, all of this internal struggle takes place against the background of violent and chaotic events. As the season progresses, it will only be a matter of time before these storylines converge. In the premiere, individuals meet and events are put in motion that will undoubtedly cause further chaos and sorrow for everyone.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Will there be Season 3?

No formal announcement of a third season has been made by Netflix as of this writing. Israeli studio Yes Studios is responsible for producing the program. They have worked on shows like Shtisel, an Orthodox family drama, and Fauda, an IDF thriller.

Some have said that this program is the most costly Israeli TV production to date. Fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet since there has been no official announcement about a third season, even though the first two have done well.

Because the second season left things on somewhat of a cliffhanger that would presumably be addressed in the upcoming series, it appears like the authors are hoping for a third run of episodes.

Reviewers have pointed out that the program is a soap opera, that the time changes are distracting, and that the pace is often sluggish. Problems with production are inevitable in any performance with a tight timetable.