Where to Watch Star Wars: The Acolyte

With a vast library of films and television programmes that have either been aired or are presently in development, including political thrillers, action series, and even kid-friendly programmes, Star Wars has grown much beyond the original films. The Acolyte will undoubtedly attempt to displace Andor to become one of the most “adult” and mature Star Wars incarnations.

We now have some casting news for the series after more than a year of waiting, along with some details about what the programme will be about. Particularly for those who like a more adult Star Wars experience, this programme is certainly something to look forward to.

The Acolyte

Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix and Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials have joined Star Wars’ mystery-thriller The Acolyte, according to Disney Plus.

Along with Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), and Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll, Moss and Keen join the cast.

On Disney Plus, the eight-part series is advertised as: “A mystery-thriller that immerses viewers in the last days of the High Republic era’s galaxy of murky secrets and burgeoning dark-side forces. A former Padawan and her Jedi Master meet to look into a string of crimes, but what they find is much eviler than they could have ever imagined.”

The cast of The Acolyte

The main cast of the forthcoming live-action television series The Acolyte has been announced by Lucasfilm. The cast members are as follows, with no character names currently known:

Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers)

Dafne Keen (Logan, His Dark Materials)

Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna)

Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll)

Dean-Charles Chapman (1917)

Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix)

Margarita Levieva (In From The Cold))

The Acolyte Plot

Since the show’s development started in 2020, there have been several leaks and snippets made available to fans and the media. The series’ main idea is that it should take place early in the chronology before the prequels occur.

This close closeness to the trilogy of movies that started with The Phantom Menace (1999) might be the reason for what seems to be a significant reliance on prequel film clichés and history, such as the Padawan/Master relationship that dominated the narratives of all three.

The Acolyte will tell the tale of a Padawan who teams up with her Jedi teacher to look into a string of crimes as the dark side begins to manifest.

The idea that the series will focus on the High Republic is particularly intriguing since it suggests that it may have a completely distinct aesthetic and tone from previous Star Wars programmes. It may, in theory, be more like a fantasy series than a science-fiction series.

Who Is Making The Acolyte?

Leslye Headland, who is most known for co-creating Netflix’s Russian Doll, is the author of The Acolyte. Along with Jason Micallef, Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Jeff King, and other executive producers, Headland is involved in the project as a writer, director, and showrunner. Damian Anderson and Rayne Roberts are also listed as producers.

The cinematographers are James Friend and Chris Teague. While the names of the other writers and directors for the project have not yet been revealed, they soon should. Please feel free to visit this page to see the complete crew credits in the interim.

The Acolyte Release Date

Unfortunately, because neither the creators nor the streaming provider has given us any information, we are unable to forecast when the Acolyte show will be available. We predict that the series will be published in 2023, depending on how well-prepared the production team is.

The series shooting began this year in October, and one year is a realistic amount of time to finish the whole production. Given that three Star Wars enterprise programmes are set to premiere in 2023, it is also possible that Disney may distribute the series in that year.

How to watch The Acolyte?

On Disney+, Star Wars: The Acolyte will be streamable. It is the most recent in a line of TV episodes created by the streaming service that is set in the Star Wars world.

How many episodes are there in The Acolyte?

According to Lucasfilm, The Acolyte will have eight episodes. Like many TV series, there is a chance that it may be extended for a season 2.

The Acolyte Trailer

A trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte has not yet been published since the film is still developing. The earliest trailer will appear in the summer of 2023, based on past Disney+ films.

The Acolyte: Will There Be a Season 2?

There are several things in the programme so far that are meant to depict the republic’s development during its Renaissance, which is basically what the High Republic period was for the galaxy far, far away. Disney has invested a lot of money into this time period, and we can anticipate that tendency to continue.

Despite this, we haven’t heard anything about a prospective Season 2 of The Acolyte or even about any other ongoing projects from this time period. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen; it simply means that it could depend on how well the programme did in its first season.