Where to watch Single Drunk Female Season 2

Simone Finch is the creator of the comic TV programme Single Drunk Female. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Rebecca Henderson, and Sasha Compère are the series’ stars. The debut episode of Single Drunk Female on Freeform aired on January 20, 2022. There has only been one season so far. Based on 2,575 user votes, the series presently has an IMDb user rating of 6.6 out of 10.

Along with the debut of the YA dramedy series, While You Were Breeding, Single Drunk Female is making a comeback on Freeform.

Single Drunk Female Season 2

The Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy-starring series has received a second season on the Disney-owned youth-skewing network after scoring well for the network on linear and digital.

Solitary Drunk Female centres on 20-year-old alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia), who is compelled to take the one opportunity she has to straighten up and escape going to jail: returning home with her controlling mother, Carol (Sheedy). Samantha embarks on a journey to discover her best self after she returns to Greater Boston.

The Cast of Single Drunk Female Season 2

Sofia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fin

Rebecca Henderson as Olivia, sponsor of Samantha

Sasha Compère as Brit, Samantha’s ex-BFF

Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia

Garrick Bernard as James, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous

Ally Sheedy as Carol, Samantha’s mother

Jon Glaser as Nathaniel

Madison Shepard as Gail Williams, Probation officer

Jojo Brown as Melinda “Mindy” Moy

Charlie Hall as Joel, Samantha’s ex-boyfriend

Madeline Wise as Stephanie, Olivia’s wife

Tom Simmons as Ronnie

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Plot

Based on 25 critic reviews, Rotten Tomatoes reported a 96% approval rating and an average rating of 7.8/10. According to the website’s commentators, Single Drunk Female’s frank account of the difficulties of sobriety is a delight, in part due to some sharp humour and Sofia Black-energetic D’Elia’s lead role.

Based on 11 reviews, the weighted average review site Metacritic gave the movie a score of 76 out of 100, classifying it as having “generally good reviews.” Since the first season showed how a public meltdown at a New York media company forced 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to return home with her controlling mother, it is obvious that the second season will expand the plot further. Samantha then embarks on a journey to discover her best self while dealing with the remnants of her previous life.

President of Freeform Tara Duncan remarked, “I am happy to bring Single Drunk Female back for another season. “Jenni Konner, Simone Finch, and Daisy Gardner created a television series that was so true and real that it really hit a nerve. I’m eager to see what they have in store for Sam in Season 2 as she pursues her goal of being her best self.

According to the official description, Sam is one and a half years into her recovery journey and finally feels “like she has a life worth celebrating” in Season 2. Sam soon discovers, however, that often life has different plans for her. Sam has to learn how to make changes when she can, accept suffering where she can’t, and perhaps even enjoy the journey.

The following people are scheduled to return to their roles in the next season of the show’s main cast: Samantha Fink is portrayed by Sofia Black-D’Elia, Olivia by Rebecca Henderson, Brit by Sasha Compère, Felicia by Lily Mae Harrington, James by Garrick Bernard, and Carol by Ally Sheedy.

As Bob, Carol’s lover, Ian Gomez has been promoted to series regular status. As new characters in Sam’s life, Busy Philipps and Ricky Velez will return, while Charlie Hall will once again play Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel.

Alice, Carol’s sister-in-law, will make an appearance as a guest star, as was previously mentioned. Executive producers for the show are Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Simone Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland. The show is produced by 20th Television.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, we are still unsure of the release date for the Single Drunk Female series trailer. The second season’s trailer has not yet been made available. We predict that a trailer or teaser will be released before the show’s April 2023 premiere, despite the fact that it has been scheduled for that month.

To get a taste of the first season, watch the Freeform program’s season one trailer. The show is also available on Hulu. If you’d like to watch a second season of a programme but haven’t seen the first, make sure there is fluidity. It’s wise to start by viewing the first season of the show on Freeform or Hulu.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episodes

In order to maintain consistency, it will consist of 10 episodes with the same duration of 20 to 25 minutes. We’d also want to note that, as of January 19, 2023, the precise episode names and synopses cannot be guaranteed. To get information on when the programme debuts on each streaming platform, interested viewers may also set alerts.

Where and when to watch Single Drunk Female Season 2?

The comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will air on Freeform on Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 being made available for streaming on Hulu on Thursday, April 13.

Single Drunk Female Season 1 Rating

In the 18-49 demographic, Single Drunk Female’s first season had an average 0.03 rating and 107,000 live+same day viewers (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

These figures are a relatively excellent indication of how a show is doing, when compared to certain other programmes on the same channel, even if they do not take into account subsequent delayed or streamed watching.

Other economic variables may play a role in a show’s demise, but higher-rated shows are generally renewed while lower-rated ones get cancelled. See how Single Drunk Female compares to other Freeform TV programmes.