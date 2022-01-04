Now that’s what I call music 69:

another excellent installment of the now that’s what I call music series. This album includes a mix of current and classic hits, as well as some more underground tracks. there’s something for everyone on this album, so it’s worth a listen.

The first track on the album is “can’t stop the feeling!” by Justin Timberlake. It’s a fun, upbeat song that will get you dancing in no time. Timberlake has always been a master of creating catchy tunes, and this song is no exception.

Next up is “this is what you came for” by Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna. This song was initially released back in 2014, but it’s still a hit today. The beat is infectious, and Rihanna’s vocals are killer.

Then there are “heathens” by twenty-one pilots. This song was featured in the movie suicide squad, and it quickly became a fan favorite. The lyrics are dark and moody, and the melody is hauntingly beautiful.

now 15 tracklists us:-

1. Naughty Girl (Re-Edit) – Beyonce Knowles

2. Get Busy – Sean Paul

3. My Love Is Like Wo – Lumidee vs. Fatman Scoop

4. I’m So Hott – Youngbloodz ft Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

5. Work It – Missy Elliott ft Ludacris

6. Laffy Taffy – D4L Ft Witchdoctor, Busta Rhymes, Twista, Jibbs & Chingy

7. This one For You (Freemasons Radio Remix) – Freemasons feat Bryan Rice

8. Alive (Moto Blanco Vocal Mix) 9 Nina Sky

9. Dance For Me (T&F Project Remix) – Sunblock feat Carlprit & Linda Teodosiu

10. Satisfaction – Benny Benassi & The Biz

11. Cream Dream – Jay J ft Black Jack, Jerry Ropero & Mr. V

12. Goyang Ngebor (To-Beat Booty Mix) – Y&Co 13 Hilltribe

13. Siente El Boom (Bassline Riddim) – Pitbull Ft Sensato, Lil Jon & Tito El Bambino

14. What’s Up Doc? (Maurice’s 2 Many DJs Radio Re-Remix) 15 4 Non-Blondes

15. Set It Off – Timbaland Ft Missy Elliott, Nicole Scherzinger & Sebastian