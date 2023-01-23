Where to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Netflix series Bridgerton is centered on Julia Quinn’s collection of eight novels, which each concentrates on a different Bridgerton sibling’s search for love. As if Bridgerton’s highly anticipated sophomore season and the promise of several more weren’t enough to satisfy the most ardent fans of this bubbly Regency-era hit, Deadline revealed last May that a prequel is in the works.

The upcoming spinoff, which was also created by Shonda Rhimes through her production company Shondaland, will focus on a young Queen Charlotte (who in the current series is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel) and the significant social change that resulted from her marriage to King George and gave rise to the Ton.

In addition, Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) and Bridgerton matriarch Violet’s early life will be examined (Ruth Gemmell).

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Fans of Bridgerton are aware that there is still a tonne of content in the Netflix sensation. The second season of the Julia Quinn novel-based television series, which premiered earlier this year, still has six more Bridgerton brothers’ love tales to explore.

Beyond the siblings, there are other Ton family members who have won our favor. They are all under the leadership of the always exquisite, fastidious, and Whistledown-hunting Queen Charlotte.

Fortunately for us, the creators of Bridgerton will soon launch a new Netflix series centered on our beloved monarch. As Charlotte’s genesis narrative, the spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will introduce us to a fresh love story as the young lady encounters and is captivated by the King of England. Here is all the information we currently have about the impending Bridgerton universe series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Cast

First, three well-known characters from the main series—Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton—will be our guides through this new story.

Fans can get a preview of the new starring cast in the first-look photos, and we can confirm that Netflix CEO Peter Friedlander was correct when he called the next series “beautiful.” At least based on these images, we feel confident.

With a jewel-encrusted ballgown, Thomas, a.k.a. the young Lady Danbury, definitely looks the part. Her characteristically stern expression teases a difficult confrontation with a figure that seems to be Amarteifio, but because we only see the character’s back, we’ll let you make your own assumptions.

The cast was made public more than a year after Rhimes announced her plans to write a prequel. With India Amarteifio playing the young Charlotte and Arsema Thomas as the young Lady Danbury, Rosheuvel, Andoh, and Gemmell will reprise their Bridgerton characters. Connie Jenkins-Greig, who is characterized as “a gentle and curious youngster who has not yet joined the marriage market… or even become a Bridgerton,” will portray a young Violet Ledger.

Corey Mylchreest will portray a young King George, while Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley will portray his ambitious mother, the Dowager Princess Augusta.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Plot

The tale of the clever and obstinate Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest), the person she would marry and raise 15 children with, is set in the same period as Netflix’s Emmy-winning Bridgerton.

As everyone who has watched The Insanity of King George will know, George, the future King George III, and his issues with his mental health may have some bearing on the plot.

We can only guess where the narrative of this spin-off series could take us as Queen Charlotte isn’t mentioned in Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” novels about the love tales of the 8 Bridgerton siblings.

We do have some knowledge of the actual Queen Charlotte, and Bridgerton supporters are familiar with this world of planned marriages, polite behavior, and heaving breasts.

In the form of a fictitious novelization of the Netflix series, Quinn and Shonda Rhimes are working together to create a literary interpretation of the life of Queen Charlotte, also known as German noblewoman Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. It will be released in time for the Netflix premiere of the program.

Shonda Rhimes will script and executive produce the Queen Charlotte origin narrative, according to Variety, which Netflix revealed in May. (opens in new tab). According to the Netflix website Tudum, the show would focus on the queen’s engagement to King George as the young lady arrives in London only to discover that she was not what the royals were anticipating (opens in new tab).

As Lady Danbury previously said in season 1, the couple’s marriage opened the way for non-white elites to join the society. It will also highlight the significant cultural change that resulted from their union. The new series will also introduce us to young Lady Danbury and young Lady Bridgerton, allowing us to learn more about the early lives of our three favorite Bridgerton seniors.

Who was the real Queen Charlotte?

German-born Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz married George III in 1761, becoming the monarch’s consort. The couple had a total of 15 children; their third son Edward’s daughter Victoria, who would eventually become queen in 1837, was one of their 15 offspring.

As shown in Bridgerton, King George III had multiple episodes of mental illness that finally turned into a chronic ailment that prevented his wife from being near him.

While in the television show the monarch spends most of her time indulging her love of gossip, in real life Queen Charlotte was also an enthusiastic supporter of music, especially the works of German composers like Handel and Mozart, who, at the age of 8, was invited to play at court. She was also an amateur botanist.

Where is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed?

Although the teaser trailer discreetly hides the show’s secrets behind a changing room screen, we anticipate seeing Hampton Court substitute for Queen Charlotte’s residence Buckingham House (now known as Buckingham Palace), in the clip. The Holburne Museum in Bath, Kew Gardens, and Belton House, a stately mansion in the middle of Lincolnshire, are a few more rumored places.

Where to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The only thing we do now understand is that Queen Charlotte will take off sometime in 2023.

It’s unknown whether season three of Bridgerton will air concurrently with season two, or if Netflix will purposefully stretch them out so that we may binge-watch Bridgerton all year long.