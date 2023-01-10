Where to watch Moon Knight Season 2

Oscar Isaac made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Moon Knight, a bloody exhibition of gods and monsters which left audiences clamoring for more from the eponymous hero, six years after appearing in X-Men: Apocalypse.

The first season concluded on a bit of a cliffhanger, allowing room for additional adventures starring Jake Lockley, Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Layla El-Faouly, the Egyptian deity Khonshu, and others.

Jeremy Slater created the American TV series, Moon Knight, for the Disney+ streaming platform. It is inspired by a character of the same name from Marvel Comics. Additionally, it is Marvel Studios’ sixth television production for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It maintains the same plot as the franchise’s films.

Moon Knight Season 2

It demonstrates how two separate halves of a person with a dissociative disorder of identity (DID), Marc Spector and Steven Grant, get involved in a mystery involving Egyptian deities. Mohamed Diab is in the position of directing, while Slater is responsible for writing.

On March 30, 2022, the very first episode of Moon Knight aired. On May 4, 2022, it came to an end after six episodes. Phase Four of the MCU includes it. Positive reviews for the program were received. The performances of Isaac, Calamawy, and Hawke, the show’s darker tone contrasted with other MCU episodes, and how it represented DID, in particular, received attention.

With the Moon Knight series launch on Disney+ earlier in the year, Marvel presented a new superhero with links to the Gods of Egypt. Oscar Isaac portrayed the title character, mercenary Marc Spector, as well as Steven Grant, a nice-guy gift store employee. Moon Knight season 2 will have the opportunity to explore the character and the plot after the third alternate, Jake Lockley, was revealed in a post-credit sequence.

Moon Knight Season 2 Cast

As of right now, we don’t know who will be in the Season 2 cast. The cast and series regulars, however, are included below.

Moon Knight played by Oscar Isaac

Arthur Harrow played by Ethan Hawke

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart

Karim El Hakim as Khonshu Performer

Taweret F. Murray is played by Antonia Salib

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Wendy Spector is played by Fernanda Andrade

Saba Mubarak portrays Ammit

Saffron Hocking plays Dylan

Isis’s avatar played by Nagisa Morimoto

Young punk played by Ahmad Dash

Elias Spector played by Rey Lucas

Khalid Abdalla as Selim

Donna, played by Lucy Thackeray

Billy Fitzgerald, played by David Ganly

The villain played by Hawke didn’t have the finest season 1 ending, but there is still room for him to return. “Are you interested in portraying the same role repeatedly? Most performers don’t. But if you’re pleasing the public, your viewpoint changes,” he said in an interview with the Radio Times.

In addition, Calamawy stated: “I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t heard of any plans, assuming any exist. If there had been, I definitely would think about going back. Of course.

Moon Knight season 2 storyline

While many viewers would be eager to see the masked vigilante take on Werewolf By Night, we believe the Shadow Knight saga would be interesting to be adapted in the next series. Randall, Marc’s brother, made a comeback in this chapter as the deadly Shadow Knight, a perverted version of Moon Knight who served as Khonshu’s avatar.

Additionally, there is the unresolved issue of Marc’s third personality, the allegedly dishonest Jake Lockley, who shot Harrow (Ethan Hawkes) in the head. He is still unknown to Marc and Steven, but that situation won’t likely last much longer.

Arthur Harrow was admitted to Sienkiewicz Psychiatric Hospital at the conclusion of Season 1. First, before god reveals Moon Knight’s third identity, Jake Lockley, who fires Harrow and probably kills him, we witness him conversing with Khonshu. However, that hasn’t been verified.

Season 2 of Moon Knight would likely include more of Marc Spector’s Moon Knight exploits. The avatar of Khonshu had to cope with Harrow and his cultists in the first season, but a second season may take many different turns.

Jake Lockley, the third main Moon Knight character, finally makes an appearance in the post-credits sequence, so we anticipate he’ll play a significant part going forward. But does he support or oppose the other alters? Jake is clearly not someone you want to mess with, as implied by the season one finale’s “shot.”

Future payoffs from brief references to iconic villains from comic books like Bushman are also possible, but it depends on if Moon Knight makes it beyond the first season.

As of this writing, we are unable to confirm or refute the existence of Moon Knight season 2. However, we are also hopeful for a second season of the program, just like the majority of the viewers.

When will the Moon Knight Season 2 premiere?

The Moon Knight crew has recently started season 2 of production. More specifically, the show’s production began in August 2022. According to speculations, Moon Knight season 2 would either debut in 2024 or in spring 2023 on the same timetable as season 1. Furthermore, they are only the conjectures of fans.

Moon Knight Season 2: Trailer

There hasn’t been any formal confirmation yet. Even if Khonshu responds to our repeated requests to shorten the nights to advance the plot, we don’t anticipate seeing any new Moon Knight season 2 video for some time. And that’s if the program is ever renewed.