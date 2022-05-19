What Does S/U Mean?

S/U is an abbreviation used in the United States for “satisfactory/unsatisfactory.” It may also be used to indicate pass/fail.

The most common usage of S/U is in undergraduate education, where it is a way of indicating how a student did in a course without affecting their GPA. A student can take a limited number of studies S/U, and these courses will not count towards their GPA. However, grades of S and U both count as credits earned.

In graduate education, S/U grading is much less common and is generally used only when a student can choose between two or more different degree paths (e.g., a thesis and a non-thesis option). S/U grading is not employed in Ph.D. programs but is sometimes used in master’s degree programs.

S/U grades are sometimes given to students with housing or health problems that prevent them from taking the course; such students receive an A for their GPA and credit for completing the course.

What does S/U mean on Snapchat:

“su” is a short code used on Snapchat while typing a caption, phrase, or quotation. It’s similar to the “@” sign one would use while chatting on Facebook or Twitter. You can add it to other words or names you want to address in your Snap story, whether it be a friend whose name starts with “us” or someone you wanted to give a shoutout to.

What does si mean on Snapchat:

“si” is an acronym for “so interesting.” It is attractive in conversation, texting, and chat services like WhatsApp. It is another way of saying LOL. It abbreviates the term “so,” which makes the statement more informal by shortening it down from five letters over words into three letters in one word.

When you see “su” or “si” on a Snapchat story, it’s meant to be a fun and lighthearted way of communicating with your friends. It can also be used as an inside joke or to show off your knowledge of slang terms. No matter what the reason, it’s always an excellent way to make your friends laugh!

What does su mean on Instagram:

“Su” is an acronym for “so uncool.” It can be used on Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media platforms. It’s the digital equivalent of saying “that sucks” or “I can’t believe that just happened!”

When you see someone post a story with this caption on Instagram, it means they are bummed out about what just occurred. For example, if your friend threw up after eating some questionable food at a restaurant, he might post a picture of himself puking with the caption “su.” He would be telling his followers that what just happened was so gross!

What does si mean on Instagram:

“si” is an acronym for “see inside.” On social media networks like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, it’s a way of asking someone to click the link in your description box to see an inside look at something. It can also be used as a substitute for “check this out” or when you want someone to take a peek at your post.