Where to watch Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2?

Though the adage “all is fair in love and war” may have some truth to it, it certainly doesn’t excuse bad behavior in any context. Despite the lack of absolute norms, courtship, and combat each have their own etiquette. Just as the world’s governments typically frown upon the use of biological weapons, so too do they view it as a jerk move to spend one’s life plotting revenge against a girl who rejected one so severely.

Even though this is common knowledge, the main character of the romantic comedy anime “Masamune Kun no Revenge,” a teenager named Masamune Makabe, is truly in need of someone to teach him this lesson. Achieving this goal was unfortunately cut short as “Masamune Kun No Revenge” ended its first season. Instead, Masamune’s ultimate choice was left hanging at the end of the 2017 anime.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2

Fans have been left guessing about Masamune and his complicated feelings for the object of his wrath, Aki, for many years. As a result, Season 2 of “Masamune Kun no Revenge” has piqued the interest of many viewers. So far, this is what we know about when Season 2 of “Masamune Kun no Revenge” will premiere, who will be in it, and what will happen in it.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episodes And Release Dates

On July 3, 2023, the first episode of Season 2 of Masamune-kun’s Revenge will be released, marking the beginning of a weekly release schedule. This is true everywhere except in Australia, where viewers on Central Daylight Time (ACDT) will have to wait until July 4 to see new episodes.

There has been no official announcement regarding the total number of episodes, but the following is compiled based on the available information. Season 1 aired the first six volumes of the manga. The manga only has eleven volumes, meaning there are only five more episodes remaining to adapt for Season 2 of Masamune-kun’s Revenge. Season 2 will likely be the same length as Season 1 and consist of the same number of episodes.

Episode 1: The Wee Parisian Mademoiselle – July 3rd, 2023

Episode 2: The Princess’ Confession – July 10th, 2023

Episode 3: They Show Up When You least Expect It – July 17th, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – July 24th, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – July 31st, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – August 7th, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – August 14th, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – August 21st, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – August 28th, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – September 4th, 2023

Episode 11: TBA – September 11th, 2023

Episode 12: TBA – September 18th, 2023

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Storyline

The obese Masamune Makabe was in love with the beautiful rich girl Aki Adagaki, who brutally dumped him and gave him the moniker “Pig’s Foot” when their romance ended. To get back at his bully, Masamune changed his name and started working out and dieting religiously, turning himself into a fit and gorgeous (though vain) high school student. He plans to humiliate her by making her fall in love with him before rejecting her, as Aki won’t recognize him when they meet again. Yoshino Koiwai, Aki’s classmate and servant, appears to know Masamune’s alias and ends up on Masamune’s side.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Cast

Masamune Makabe Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English)

Masamune Makabe is the titular protagonist of the series. He is a handsome boy, but he was once a chubby kid that people liked to make fun of.

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English) Masamune Makabe is the titular protagonist of the series. He is a handsome boy, but he was once a chubby kid that people liked to make fun of. Aki Adagaki Voiced by: Ayaka Ōhashi(Japanese); Morgan Garrett, Alexis Tipton (young) (English)

Aki comes from a well-off family and is known for her brutal treatment of men.

Voiced by: Ayaka Ōhashi(Japanese); Morgan Garrett, Alexis Tipton (young) (English) Aki comes from a well-off family and is known for her brutal treatment of men. Yoshino Koiwai Voiced by: Inori Minase(Japanese); Monica Rial(English)

Yoshino is Aki’s maid and follower.

Voiced by: Inori Minase(Japanese); Monica Rial(English) Yoshino is Aki’s maid and follower. Neko Fujinomiya Voiced by: Suzuko Mimori(Japanese); Megan Shipman(English)

Neko is a frail girl who comes from a wealthy family.

Voiced by: Suzuko Mimori(Japanese); Megan Shipman(English) Neko is a frail girl who comes from a wealthy family. Tae Futaba Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro(Japanese); Caitlin Glass(English)

Masamune’s class rep who loves BL and claimed to have confessed her feelings to Masamune once, but got rejected.

Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro(Japanese); Caitlin Glass(English) Masamune’s class rep who loves BL and claimed to have confessed her feelings to Masamune once, but got rejected. Kojūrō Shuri Voiced by: Saori Hayami(Japanese); Justin Briner(English)

Masamune’s best friend looks like a girl but is actually a guy. He has a crush on Neko.

Voiced by: Saori Hayami(Japanese); Justin Briner(English) Masamune’s best friend looks like a girl but is actually a guy. He has a crush on Neko. Kanetsugu Gasō Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga(Japanese); Ryan Reynolds(English)

A chubby individual who claimed to be “Masamune” – Aki’s childhood friend in the past.

Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga(Japanese); Ryan Reynolds(English) A chubby individual who claimed to be “Masamune” – Aki’s childhood friend in the past. Muriel Besson Voiced by: Miku Itō(Japanese); Reshel Mae(English)

A young French student with a keen interest in Japanese culture (especially manga).

Voiced by: Miku Itō(Japanese); Reshel Mae(English) A young French student with a keen interest in Japanese culture (especially manga). Frank Besson Voiced by: Yasuyuki Kase(Japanese); Derick Snow(English)

Muriel’s older brother, as well as the boss of a Milieu.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Plot

The initial season of “Masamune Kun no Revenge” ended on a cliffhanger, as previously stated; the consequences of Masamune’s decision to violate Aki’s confidence were not addressed. Both of them had just finished acting out a kissing scene from “Snow White” for their class play. When Masamune kissed Aki on stage, Aki responded with a fist. But they make up, and they have a tender time together before she departs for Paris on a school trip. Masamune thinks about pursuing her.

In the subsequent manga chapters, the pair and the remainder of their class travel to Paris. It’s just a class trip, but the uncomfortable conversations they have to have show that there was more to Aki’s rejection of Masamune than meets the eye. Because of this, Masamune begins to have some lingering doubts about the wisdom of his strategy. Whether or not he actually carries out the deed remains to be seen, but fans will no doubt be eager to find out once Season 2 of “Masamune Kun No Revenge” becomes available.

Where to watch Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2?

Crunchyroll has the right to stream Season 1 abroad, so you can watch it there. Unless the rights to the show are transferred, Crunchyroll will also provide Masamune-kun’s Revenge: Season 2.

What to do if you tried to view Season 1 but were prevented from doing so due to geographical restrictions: Switch your IP address to a different nation by using a VPN. The best chance you have of watching the show is in the United States right now. If you are unable to watch Masamune-kun’s Revenge on Crunchyroll, try changing your IP address and then refreshing your browser to see if it has become available.