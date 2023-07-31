Where to watch Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

Fans of the Sugar Apple Fairy Tale anime can’t wait for the release of the second season. The show is returning after a fantastic second season with brand-new stories, increased action, and all of the fan-favorite characters.

The premiere date is drawing near, so let’s talk about what to expect from the new season. This article will discuss the season 2 launch date, characters, and spoilers for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale. We also promise to keep you abreast of any new information concerning the show. Now is the perfect opportunity to catch up before the show’s return, and we have everything you need to do just that. Let us now begin our investigation into Sugar Apple Fairy Tale’s most recent season.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Release Date

Released for the first time on Japanese television on January 6, 2023, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale quickly became one of the most famous anime shows in the country. The initial episodes of this show were so well received that the producers decided to give it an entirely new season. Yes! Sugar Apple Fairy Tale’s second season has begun airing, and a few episodes have already been broadcast.

Fans of the show are so enthralled by it that they are already wondering when Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Episode 6 of Season 2 will be available to watch online. When will Season 6 Episode 6 be released? The sixth episode of Season 2 of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale is scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2023.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Storyline

Anne Halford is a candy maker who wants to earn the same title as her mother, Silver Sugar Master, which is given solely to members of the royal family. She employs the services of Challe, a handsome but foul-mouthed fairy, to accompany her on her journey to the capital and help her achieve her goal. Anne wants to make friends with her new acquaintance, but Challe has little interest in interacting with humans because in this kingdom, fairies are considered property after one of their wings has been acquired.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Cast

Anne Halford Voiced by: Yuka Nukui(Japanese); Celeste Perez(English)

Anne is the main protagonist and a Silver Sugar artisan, who is determined to follow in the footsteps of her recently deceased mother and become a Silver Sugar master.

Challe is a warrior fairy who was purchased by Anne to serve as her bodyguard. Although very handsome and beautiful, Challe has a sharp tongue and constantly teases Anne, frequently calling her a scarecrow.

Mithril is a water fairy who was saved by Anne from a ruthless fairy hunter.

Hugh is the Silver Sugar Viscount who befriends Anne on her journey.

Kat is a Silver Sugar master who resides in the town of Lewiston.

Jonas is Anne’s former friend turned rival and nephew of the Radcliffe Workshop headmaster Marcus Radcliffe.

Keith is the son of the previous Silver Sugar Viscount.

Elliot is a silver sugar master who attends the Paige Workshop and serves as its representative due to the headmaster’s poor health.

Bridget is the daughter of the head of the Paige Workshop.

Cathy is a labor fairy belonging to Jonas and is secretly in love with him.

Benjamin is a labor fairy and belongs to Kat.

William is the Duke of Philax, who commissions Anne to craft a sugar confection for him.

Sammy is a sugar artisan and a longtime apprentice at the Radcliffe Workshop.

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto(Japanese); Mauricio Ortiz-Segura(English) King Voiced by: Kōji Okino

Voiced by: Kōji Okino Valentine Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru

Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru Nadil Voiced by: Shōya Chiba

Voiced by: Shōya Chiba Gladice Voiced by: Soma Saito

Voiced by: Soma Saito Noah Voiced by: Manaka Iwami

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Plot

Fans and critics alike have given the anime series Sugar Apple Fairy Tale high marks. Audiences were blown away by the fantasy drama’s second season, which had a gripping storyline and stunning graphics. Now, viewers are anxious to hear what’ll happen in season 2 of the anime.

The second season is expected to have a wider scope, which will provide more complexity to the world established in the first. People we know will make appearances. Audiences may anticipate numerous high-stakes battles and thrilling moments throughout the plot.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Trailer

A preview for Season 2 of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale can be found below:

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episodes

While details are scarce, it seems likely that a second season of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale will be ordered for a total of 12 episodes, with each episode being released weekly. After this week’s episode, there will be a total of ten more chapters.

Where to watch Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

The second installment of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale will premiere on the same networks as the first on July 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. These networks include AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, Sun Television, and KBS Kyoto. Fans will also be able to watch the second installment of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale on Crunchyroll, which holds the rights to distribute the TV anime in territories outside of Asia.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 1 Rating

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale’s first season was well received by viewers, getting a 7.6/10 rating on IMDb and a 7.46/10 rating on MyAnimeList.The show has received high marks for its originality of concept and its well-rounded storytelling.