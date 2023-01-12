The Gilded Age Is Returning To HBO With A Second Season

For a second time, the Gilded Age will return back on screens. The critically acclaimed period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has been renewed for a second season by HBO.

The premiere of the series on January 24 was HBO’s best Monday night premiere since Chernobyl.

The Gilded Age Season 2 Release Date

Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski feature in the nine-episode drama series. The first season’s finale will air on March 21st, 2022.

Furthermore, Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, expressed her delight at the continuation of the series, which will proceed to analyze the profundities of this fascinating period with HBO.

She went on to say that the first season of The Gilded Age is the start of an epic saga that introduces a fascinating universe full of fascinating individuals and that Julian’s goal is big.

The series is set in 1882 New York City and explores various interconnected narratives concerning the battle between old and new currency during the namesake economic boom. Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is one of them.

After her father’s death, she moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to reside with her completely old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski, and Ada Brook, played by Cynthia Nixon.

The Gilded Age Season 2 Cast

Marian becomes entangled in a social crusade between one of her aunts and her new money neighbors, a terrible railway mogul and his high-spirited wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell, accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denee Benton), an aspiring writer seeking for a fresh start (Carrie Coon).

Even before the program was officially renewed, the creators of The Gilded Age began planning what would happen next to these characters. Executive producer Gareth Neame told Radio Times that they have been working for a while now.

The show’s crew is always getting the second season ready well before we know whether It’s going to go forward or not. As we know, as soon as we know the network is going forward, the team has to start rolling the cameras. As a result, the team needs to get ready.

There’s no reason to be worried about The Gilded Age’s future. Despite the fact that only the first three episodes have been released, HBO has promised that there will be more.

The Gilded Age will return for a second season following the first ten episodes of the drama. It may be a long time before the next series premieres, based on the season one release date.

Final Thoughts

‘The Gilded Age’ has had a long journey to the screen, with news of Fellowes’ involvement first breaking in 2012. It was the first broadcast on NBC before being moved to HBO in 2019. Fellowes is the show’s creator, as well as a writer and executive producer. Sonja Warfield is furthermore a co-executive producer and writer.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Michael Engler both direct and executive produce. Executive producers include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, and Bob Greenblatt. Erica Dunbar serves as a co-executive producer on the project. HBO and Universal Television Network are collaborating on the series.